USFL announces inaugural playoffs, championship game in Canton, Ohio

The birthplace of professional football will host the USFL's inaugural playoffs and championship game this summer, the league announced on Wednesday.

The games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a 20,000-seat professional-grade facility adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which also hosts the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony and the NFL Hall of Fame Game.

"We’re excited to play our first playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium," said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. "It’s a beautiful stadium with all the facilities necessary to host football at the highest level, and we look forward to crowning our first champion in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

The USFL season launches April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division. There will be a 10-week regular season, with all 40 games played in Birmingham, Ala.

For the inaugural season, the USFL will play the vast majority of regular season games at the state-of-the-art 45,000-seat Protective Stadium, with remaining contests at historic Legion Field, both in Birmingham. (Protective Stadium is unavailable to host USFL postseason games due to the previously scheduled 2022 World Games.)

"We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was selected as the destination for the USFL’s 2022 playoff," said Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV. "Our facility and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the USFL’s inaugural playoffs and championships, offering fans and guests visiting our destination multiple opportunities to be engaged at the birthplace of professional football."

