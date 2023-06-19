United States Football League USFL Players of the Week: Alex McGough, Marcus Simms dazzle in Week 10 Published Jun. 19, 2023 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the USFL season was filled with excitement, as the playoff picture is officially set.

The Michigan Panthers took down the Philadelphia Stars, 20-23, on Sunday to clinch a spot in the North Division Championship (8 p.m. ET Saturday) against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Meanwhile, the Birmingham Stallions extended their winning streak to five when they took down the Memphis Showboats, 27-20. They'll face the New Orleans Breakers in Sunday's South Division Championship (7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

That said, which players led the way for their respective teams?

Let's take a look at who took home Player of the Week honors from Week 10.

Offensive Player of the Week: Stallions QB Alex McGough

Birmingham had nothing to play for but pride in the final game of the regular season — having already clinched a playoff berth ahead of their Week 10 tilt — but star quarterback and leading MVP candidate Alex McGough suited up nonetheless. He finished 22-of-33 (66.7%) for 282 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 32 yards.

Trailing by double digits to start the second quarter, McGough found wide receiver Deon Cain for a 7-yard score to make it 14-10. Then, late in the fourth quarter, the dynamic duo of McGough and tight end Jace Sternberger connected on a 46-yard touchdown with just under five minutes remaining to secure the win.

McGough finished the regular season with a league-leading 20 passing touchdowns — five more than the next closest signal-caller — as well as 2,104 passing yards, which ranked third in the league.

Defensive Player of the Week: Panthers LB Frank Ginda

The four-time Defensive Player of the Week had 12 tackles (six solo) in Week 10. The Michigan defense was all over the field on Sunday, stalling several Philadelphia drives and ultimately securing the crucial victory.

Ginda not only leads the USFL in tackles with 104, but the do-it-all defender is also tied for the league lead with two forced fumbles.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Panthers KR Marcus Simms

Simms had four returns for a total of 167 yards, including a 67-yard sprint in the second quarter when the Panthers were trailing by double digits. Simms also blocked a punt, which resulted in a 15-yard touchdown from teammate AJ Richardson.

Simms' 67-yard kick return was the fifth-longest return in the USFL this season.

