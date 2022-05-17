United States Football League
USFL odds: Bookmaker reveals how they're updating lines at the midway mark USFL odds: Bookmaker reveals how they're updating lines at the midway mark
United States Football League

USFL odds: Bookmaker reveals how they're updating lines at the midway mark

1 hour ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Five football games are far from a large sample size for USFL oddsmakers, but it becomes immensely easier to accurately power rate all eight teams in the league with each passing week.

The Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals have greatly exceeded preseason expectations thus far, while the Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers have done the exact opposite.

Heading into Week 1, the Panthers were the title favorite at most American sportsbooks — FOX Bet was dealing Michigan +333 — yet they've proven to be a whole lot worse than anybody expected with a 1-4 record.

The Panthers are now +2200 to win the USFL championship at FOX Bet, and they're a 6.5-point underdog this weekend against the Birmingham Stallions. How the mighty have fallen.

It makes you wonder if Jeff Fisher or a lack of execution is more to blame.

"Who can truly say?" FOX Bet content integration specialist Jacob Blangsted-Barnor told me over the phone. "The common theme across the entire USFL has been the lack of production through the air, and Michigan has exemplified that [with a league-worst 143.8 passing yards per game]. There are only two successful passing teams, New Orleans and Philadelphia."

New Orleans continues to be a very enigmatic team for oddsmakers. When the Breakers are firing on all cylinders, they're extremely tough to beat. Look no further than the 34-3 shellacking of the Tampa Bay Bandits back in Week 2.

But turnovers have hindered the Breakers in two of their last three games. They gave the ball away three times in a loss to Birmingham and two more during last weekend's loss to New Jersey.

It's wild to see a team with a +25 point differential shoot itself in the foot over and over and over again. In some weird way, turnovers might be tougher to overcome in the USFL.

"It makes sense," JBB said. "We're seeing such struggles on offense that it's logically tougher to come back from deficits without the firepower. In such a low-scoring game, you've got so few offensive drives that amount to points. A bad turnover that gives the opposition great field position could be more dangerous in this league.

"To be fair, though, New Orleans throws the ball almost 40 times a game, and no other team is coming close to that. Perhaps they need to be a bit more conservative until Kyle Sloter [7 TDs and 7 INTs] gets in a better rhythm. The other way to look at it is that New Orleans hasn't scratched the surface of its potential. The passing game takes longer to perfect than the running game.

"That could be a team that really comes into its own down the stretch."

Speaking of rhythm, JBB and his trading mates are much more locked in when it comes to making totals for USFL games. Remember, the Week 1 totals opened in the low 50s, and most totals for this coming weekend are lined in the high 30s.

It's proof that making numbers for a brand-new league is difficult, but sportsbooks tend to figure it out pretty quickly. Adjustments are more than half the battle in this racket, and the people behind the counter tend to get to the right number.

"You would expect that as time goes on, and we get to the back end of the season, these offenses start to come together a little bit more," JBB said. "I would like to think that the totals slowly tick back up over the [O/U] 40 mark. However, we will have to see it before we believe it because some of these offenses have really struggled.

"That said, there's definitely a lot more confidence in our lines as they go up. We've seen some big moves from when the league first started to where we are now in terms of power ratings. You don't really get a full grasp until you start seeing teams play common opponents."

"We're finally at a place where the game lines feel tight, and the futures feel right, too." 

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season
United States Football League

USFL odds: Title odds for all 8 teams for the inaugural season

3 hours ago
USFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Stallions on top, Generals on rise
United States Football League

USFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Stallions on top, Generals on rise

4 hours ago
USFL odds Week 6: How to bet, lines
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 6: How to bet, lines

5 hours ago
USFL Week 5 best plays: Clutch catches, trick plays and more
United States Football League

USFL Week 5 best plays: Clutch catches, trick plays and more

23 hours ago
Maulers sparked to first win by newly signed QB Vad Lee
United States Football League

Maulers sparked to first win by newly signed QB Vad Lee

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes