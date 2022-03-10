United States Football League
USFL announces official NFT marketplace that will pay players, coaches USFL announces official NFT marketplace that will pay players, coaches
United States Football League

USFL announces official NFT marketplace that will pay players, coaches

4 hours ago

We know you're already excited for the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season, kicking off April 16 in Birmingham, Alabama. Now, how about a chance to own a piece of history yourself?

To create a world-class experience for fans, players, and coaches, the new USFL is partnering with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch an innovative NFT marketplace for digital collectibles, including minting and selling official digital tokens for the league, its teams, players, and coaches. 

Players and coaches will have the opportunity to work directly with BCL to create special tokens — and that's not all. While specific details won’t be finalized until players and coaches report to training camp later this month, a majority of sales revenue of these special NFTs will go directly to the players and coaches via digital wallets. Using smart contracts on the blockchain, USFL coaches and players will be the first from any professional sports league to receive revenue at exact time of sale.

"Our partners at Blockchain Creative Labs are building a cutting-edge marketplace for digital collectibles that will create a unique experience for USFL fans, players, and coaches," said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "At no cost to them, we are proud to empower our players and coaches by offering them sales revenues from NFTs they have a role in designing. Beyond the obvious financial benefit, USFL on-field talent will also be able to directly connect with fans like never before, allowing them to build and nurture long-term value for themselves that extends beyond the football field."

NFTs are digital collectibles that are generally one-of-a-kind or one of limited quantity. While most digitally created content is infinite in supply (because anyone can access it at any time), NFTs have unique identifying codes giving collectors exclusive ownership rights, almost like a certificate of authenticity.

BCL will operate the USFL’s NFT digital platform and storefront.

"By partnering with BCL to give USFL players and coaches the technical infrastructure and creative resources to build and own their digital brand in an authentic way, the USFL is recognizing the power that blockchain provides to connect with fans in an innovative way," said Melody Hildebrandt, BCL President and FOX Corporation Chief Information Security Officer. "BCL will provide concierge services that will assist USFL players and coaches to create special NFTs, build a token economy around their professional brand, and manage their community on the instant messaging platform Discord."

Hungry for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to favorite the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Shea Patterson, Paxton Lynch top list of USFL's 10 most exciting players
United States Football League

Shea Patterson, Paxton Lynch top list of USFL's 10 most exciting players

5 hours ago
USFL schedule: Full 2022 week-by-week matchups
United States Football League

USFL schedule: Full 2022 week-by-week matchups

2 days ago
USFL 2022: Five must-see games in the regular season
United States Football League

USFL 2022: Five must-see games in the regular season

3 days ago
Philadelphia Stars' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know
United States Football League

Philadelphia Stars' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know

3 days ago
USFL 2022 schedule: Week 1 matchups released
United States Football League

USFL 2022 schedule: Week 1 matchups released

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes