USFL Championship Game odds: Betting results, closing lines

1 hour ago

There is no doubt about it, the Birmingham Stallions are the best team in the USFL!

The Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. From a betting perspective, the Stars did cover, giving some solace to their backers.

Birmingham dominated the inaugural USFL season, as the team cruised to the South Division title, beating the New Jersey Generals (the other team to go 9-1) during the regular season. Then the Stallions went on to win two playoff games, including Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Stars.

Let's take a look at the betting results and closing lines from the championship game — from the point spreads, moneylines and over/unders — with odds via FOX Bet

Birmingham Stallions 33, Philadelphia Stars 30

Point spread: Stars (+4.5) cover by losing by fewer than 4.5 points (3)
Moneyline: Stallions win as -189 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Stars were +145 underdogs (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined (63)

NOTES: Safety Christian McFarland's interception with 16 seconds remaining sealed the win for Birmingham, but Stallions backers who laid the points didn't really celebrate as Birmingham failed to cover the 4.5 points.

The Stallions elected to punt with 45 seconds left from the Stars' 32-yard line instead of attempting a 50-yard field goal. Stallions kicker Brandon Aubrey missed an extra point and a 38-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, which probably led to that decision. 

After the Stars scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to three points with 1:43 to go, Philadelphia elected the make it/take it option – a fourth-and-12 from its own 35 – instead of an onside kick attempt. The pass fell incomplete.

Birmingham took control of the game by scoring two touchdowns in a span of 16 seconds in the fourth quarter, capped by Scooby Wright's pick six.

Both starting quarterbacks – J'Mar Smith of the Stallions and Case Cookus of the Stars – left the game with injuries. Alex McGough replaced Smith, and KJ Costello took over for Cookus.

The teams blew past the over/under of 45.5 points by combining for 28 points in the fourth quarter. 

The Stallions rallied in the second half to win eight times this season.

What a season for the Stallions!

