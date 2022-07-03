United States Football League USFL 2022: Top 5 plays from inaugural season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By RJ Young

FOX Sports USFL Writer

The inaugural season of the USFL was filled with thrilling moments, and Sunday's championship game in Canton, Ohio, was a delightful capper to the whole journey.

Now that the dust has settled on the Birmingham Stallions' 33-30 victory over the Philadelphia Stars in the title game, it's time to look back at the best plays from the 2022 campaign.

Here are my top five.

The top five moments of the USFL season RJ Young shares his top five moments from the USFL season. Scooby Wright and J'Mar Smith of the champion Birmingham Stallions are on the list. See who else made the cut!

Watch the "The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young" on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts .

5. Vad Lee's game winner

The Maulers were desperate for quarterback help when they called Vad Lee midseason. The signal-caller, who became a three-time All-American at James Madison after transferring from Georgia Tech, was ready to go.

Five days after joining the team, Lee led a dramatic comeback, hitting Bailey Gaither on a slant for a game-winning touchdown, which gave Pittsburgh its first victory of the season.

It was also the Maulers' only win in a 1-9 season, but it was nonetheless a brilliant moment to remember.

Quarterback Vad Lee sparks comeback for Maulers Vad Lee led the Maulers to a comeback victory and threw for 170 passing yards in Pittsburgh's win over Houston.

4. J’Mar Smith’s Week 1 game winner

We didn't know it at the time, but the Week 1 matchup between Birmingham and New Jersey was a battle between two of the league's best teams. And it looked like the Generals would come out top in the season-opening matchup, as they led 24-21 with four minutes to play.

But that's when Smith, who had come off the bench early in the game in place of injured starter Alex McGough, went to work.

Smith guided the Stallions on a 10-play, 59-yard drive, notching the game winner when he scrambled in from 2 yards out with 23 seconds left.

Stallions' J'Mar Smith scrambles for game winner Birmingham quarterback J'Mar Smith rolls to his right and cuts back inside to scramble in for the game-winning touchdown to beat New Jersey in the USFL's first game.

3. Sloter-to-Adams wins it for Breakers

The New Orleans Breakers found themselves in a tough spot late in a Week 4 game against Houston.

With the score tied at 16, they faced a third-and-8, sitting on the fringes of field-goal range, when they were forced to use their last timeout.

That left them with few options — attempt a long field goal, attempt a quick play to get a little closer or go for it all. They chose to go for it.

Breakers QB Kyle Sloter, a product of Northern Colorado, tossed it up to big receiver Jonathan Adams, who came down with a 29-yard, game-winning touchdown.

Breakers QB Kyle Sloter finds Jonathan Adams for game winner Kyle Sloter hit Jonathan Adams for a 29-yard, game-winning touchdown as New Orleans defeated Houston 23-16.

2. Maurice Alexander's punt return TD

The Stars and Generals were locked in a tough playoff battle in the North Division Championship in Canton, Ohio, when league MVP KaVontae Turpin dashed 78 yards for a punt-return touchdown.

The jaunt gave the Generals a 14-10 lead, and while there were more than 10 minutes left in the game, it had the feel of a potential back-breaker.

About six minutes later, now trailing 14-13, Stars QB Case Cookus was gathering himself for one final drive with a spot in the championship game on the line.

But as he prepared on the sideline, he suddenly realized he wouldn't have to — Alexander was sprinting down the sideline for an 87-yard, punt-return touchdown of his own.

Maurice Alexander Jr.'s 87-yard punt return lifts Stars Philadelphia took a decisive lead over New Jersey after Maurice Alexander Jr. took a punt return to the house for an 87-yard TD.

It was the perfect answer to Turpin's dazzling play, and it was the biggest moment of the playoffs. At least until …

1. Scooby Wright's 46-yard interception return in USFL Championship game

The Stallions had taken a 26-23 lead over the Stars late in the USFL Championship game. Yet even though there were only about three minutes left, the lead felt tenuous — at least until Wright stepped in front of a KJ Costello pass and took it to the house for a 33-23 edge.

The play would prove crucial, as Philadelphia scored another touchdown to pull within 33-30 with 1:10 remaining. But the Stallions held on to take the crown.

Scooby Wright takes an interception to the house Scooby Wright picked off KJ Costello's pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown to give the Stallions a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the USFL Championship.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young ." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young , and subscribe to " The RJ Young Show " on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.