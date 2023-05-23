United States Football League Top 10 plays from Week 6 of 2023 USFL season Updated May. 23, 2023 6:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 of the USFL season had two games finish with the same score, one shutout and a bevy of highlights.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 plays from Week 6.

10. Alex McGough, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Already in the red zone and looking poised to stretch its lead to two scores against the Michigan Panthers, Birmingham took a 14-point lead when McGough took off for a 10-yard touchdown run with 3:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

9. Johnnie Dixon, WR, New Orleans Breakers

Struggling to manufacture offense for the better part of the first half, New Orleans got on the board against the Philadelphia Stars shortly before halftime. On third-and-4, quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson went to his right and later threw a pass up for Dixon, who came up with the contested touchdown reception.

8. Gabriel Sewell Jr., LB, Philadelphia Stars

Philadelphia had its way on defense against New Orleans. Sewell coming up with an emphatic tackle on Breakers wide receiver Eli Stove in the fourth quarter was among the many defensive highlights for Philly en route to a second consecutive victory and third on the year.

7. Derrick Dillon, WR, Memphis Showboats

Already up 22-0 in the fourth quarter on the Pittsburgh Maulers, Showboats quarterback Cole Kelley threw up the deep ball, and Dillon came down with it.

6. LaDarius Wiley, S, Philadelphia Stars

Wiley made up for a pass interference penalty he committed earlier on a fourth-quarter Breakers drive by hauling in a deflected pass for an interception.

5. Alex McGough, QB, Birmingham Stallions

Faced with a third-and-15 shortly before halftime, McGough put together a sensational scoring play. Scrambling to his right — and trying to stay behind the line of scrimmage — the Stallions quarterback found running back Zaquandre White, who ran forward for the first down and powered his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

4. Alex Thomas, CB, New Orleans Breakers

Stars quarterback Case Cookus went for the deep ball, but Thomas had other ideas, as the Breakers defensive back made a diving interception near the goal line.

3. Vinny Papale, WR, Memphis Showboats

Up 3-0 and on the move, Memphis picked up a first down when Kelley found Papale in the middle of the field. Papale then ran around and through Pittsburgh's defense for a touchdown.

2. Amani Dennis, CB, Philadelphia Stars

Dennis gave Philadelphia some momentum in the second quarter when he stepped in front of Bethel-Thompson's pass for an interception and then ran the pick back 72 yards for a touchdown.

1. Derrick Dillon, WR, Memphis Showboats

After being shut out for the first 29:59 of the game, Pittsburgh chose to test kicker Chris Blewitt's limits with a 59-yard field goal attempt — and it backfired miserably. With Dillon in the back of the end zone, Blewitt's kick went wide to the right, and the Showboats wideout proceeded to run it back 109 yards for a touchdown.

