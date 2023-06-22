United States Football League Dylan Scott to perform live before USFL Championship game Published Jun. 22, 2023 4:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

CANTON, Ohio — Multi-platinum recording artist Dylan Scott will perform live before the USFL Championship Game here on July 1.

Bringing his award-winning country hits adjacent to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Curb Records’ Scott will perform live at the Hall of Fame Village Fan Engagement Zone for fans attending the USFL Championship Game. Fans can enter the northwest stadium gates starting at 5 p.m. ET (local time), the concert begins at 6 p.m., and will be followed by the start of the USFL Championship Game at 8 p.m..

"I’m pumped to be part of the USFL Championship game this year," said Scott. "Bringing music and sports together for fans in one place is going to be an awesome experience."

"We are very excited to have Dylan Scott performing at our USFL Championship Game as we get ready to crown our second Champion," said Daryl Johnston, USFL President of Football Operations. "At the USFL, we strive to be the most fan-friendly professional sports league in America and we always want to provide the best experience and value for our fans. In addition to getting to watch exciting football at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, USFL fans get a free live concert from an incredible artist for the price of one ticket. It’s going to be an amazing experience as we celebrate football and music."

This weekend, the top two teams in each USFL division will meet in the playoffs. On Saturday in Canton, the Pittsburgh Maulers will face the Michigan Panthers to determine the North Division Champion ( 8 p.m. ET on NBC ). On Sunday in Birmingham, the hometown Stallions will clash with the New Orleans Breakers to decide the South Division Champion ( 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ). The winners will play in the USFL Championship Game:

USFL Championship Game (Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

North Division Champion vs. South Division Champion

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Dylan Scott Concert Begins at 6 p.m. ET at the Hall of Fame Village Fan Engagement Zone

Tickets on sale HERE .

Fans can also catch Scott as he embarks on his "This Town’s Been Too Good To Us Tour" this fall, with special guests Matt Schuster and Tayler Holder. Dates are listed below and tickets are available HERE now.

