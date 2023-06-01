United States Football League 2023 USFL Week 8 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 1, 2023 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

I'm back with my best bets for Week 8 of the USFL season. To be fully transparent, I went 1-3 last week. While it wasn't my best week, you're still up on the season if you've been riding with me, as my overall record is now 16-13-1.

One big matchup has caught my eye as we move to this week. Let me preface that by saying every week, bettors and fans alike have kept their eyes locked in on the Birmingham Stallions, and understandably so, as they're the best team in the league and the current favorites to win the title. For this reason, folks are usually eager to wager on them. But I have one piece of advice for you this week, watch out for the Philadelphia Stars.

Let's dive into my wagers. Here's to a winning weekend.

All times ET

Pittsburgh Maulers (2-5) vs. Houston Gamblers (4-3), Canton, Ohio, Noon Saturday, USA

Pittsburgh had every chance to knock off Philadelphia last week but couldn’t hold its late third-quarter lead and was done in by too many penalties and an offense that sputtered in the second half.

The Maulers are likely in a must-win-out situation, as the two-game slide has left them 2-5. But I've seen enough to suggest that if they can clean up the self-inflicted damage, they can pull the outright upset here.

I'll grab the points.

PICK: Maulers (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Philadelphia Stars (4-3) vs. Birmingham Stallions (5-2), Birmingham, Alabama, 3 p.m. Saturday, NBC

It hasn’t been the smoothest season for Birmingham, but one constant has been the play of Alex McGough at quarterback. If running back C.J. Marable can continue his recent run, the Stallions might be looking at a repeat title.

That said, I'm not sure if I want to lay a touchdown here since it looks like the Stars might have turned the corner.

Before the season, it looked like Philadelphia might be ready to take another step forward, but the Stars' offense struggled out of the gates until last week when quarterback Case Cookus overcame injury and a lost wedding ring before punching it in four times.

Three straight one-score wins has to have built some confidence in that locker room, so I’ll grab the points with the Stars in this matchup.

PICK: Stars (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points (or win outright)

New Jersey Generals (2-5) vs. Memphis Showboats (4-3), Canton, Ohio, 1 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Memphis has won four straight since the 0-3 start, but in terms of scoring differential, there isn't much difference between the Showboats and 2-5 New Jersey (+3 to even).

Given the Generals' injuries on defense and at QB, it's hard to get a super confident gauge on this one. But their defense hung in there last week even without some of their best players, and I would expect them to do the same this week. Memphis hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in its winning streak, so it will likely be tough for New Jersey to put up a big number.

This should be a low-scoring grind.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan Panthers (3-4) vs. New Orleans Breakers (4-3), Birmingham, Alabama, 4 p.m. Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Last week, Michigan snapped a four-game losing streak behind an inspired effort from QB Josh Love. The team also got a little help facing a shorthanded Generals squad. This week, the Breakers are almost in the exact situation Michigan was in last week.

New Orleans has lost three straight since a 4-0 start, and each of the losses have come by a TD or less, so we’re talking high-variance games.

With the steady hand of McLeod Bethel-Thompson at QB, this has the looks of a good spot for the Breakers to get back in the win column.

PICK: Breakers (-3) to win by more than 3 points

