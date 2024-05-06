United Football League UFL 2024: Week 6 by the numbers Published May. 6, 2024 1:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 6 of the UFL season saw the Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated and secure a playoff spot after beating the Memphis Showboats by double digits on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the St. Louis Battlehawks (5-1) destroyed the Houston Roughnecks (1-5) on Saturday on FOX behind a three-touchdown performance from QB and MVP hopeful AJ McCarron.

On Sunday, the Michigan Panthers (4-2) outlasted the Arlington Renegades, sending the reigning XFL champions to 0-6 on the season after a last-second field goal from Jake Bates sealed the win for the home team. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Brahmas (4-2) came up short on the road against the DC Defenders (3-3) on Sunday on FOX.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 6.

13: With their win over Memphis, unbeaten Birmingham has clinched a playoff spot and has now won 13 straight games dating back to last spring in the USFL. The Stallions are now one win away from going a full calendar year without a loss. That next win will be tough though, when they host the Battlehawks in the game of the year in Week 7 (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

60: Another week, another bomb from Michigan's breakout kicker. Bates hit another 60-yarder this weekend as time expired in the first half of the Panthers' win over the Renegades. It was Bates’ third field goal from at least 60 yards — coming just six games into his professional football career. He also hit a walk-off field goal from 42 yards to give the Panthers the win as time expired, marking his fifth field goal of the game and his second game-winner of the season.

77: The number of minutes St. Louis' defense went without allowing a single point over Weeks 5 and 6. The Battlehawks allowed a touchdown with seven seconds left in the second quarter of their Week 5 win over the Defenders, but then didn’t allow another point until the 13:05 mark in the fourth quarter of their ultimate win vs. the Roughnecks on Saturday.

101: The Defenders gave their playoff hopes a major boost with their 18-12 win over the Brahmas on Sunday, moving within one game of San Antonio for the final playoff spot in the XFL Conference. Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon led the way with 101 yards on eight catches, including the game-winning touchdown with just over five minutes left in regulation.

134: A week after putting up 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns, St. Louis receiver Hakeem Butler put up another monster game with six catches for 134 yards and two scores in the win over Houston this week. Butler continues to lead the league in receiving yards this year (478).

153: San Antonio running back John Lovett is now the league's leading rusher (348 yards) after breaking out with 95 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 and following that up with his huge 153-yard performance in Week 6.

393: Birmingham QB Adrian Martinez had 393 total yards and four touchdowns in the Stallions' win over the Showboats on Saturday. In his three starts this year, Martinez has thrown for 300 yards twice and ran for 100 yards the other time. The Stallions are averaging 34.7 points per game with Martinez getting the nod at QB, as the former Nebraska and Kansas State signal-caller makes his case for MVP.

