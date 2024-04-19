United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's UFL Week 4 picks Published Apr. 19, 2024 9:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 4 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 4 on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which quarterback will throw for the most passing yards?

Luis Perez, Jordan Ta’amu, E.J. Perry, Case Cookus

I certainly wouldn’t go with Cookus after the beating he took last week. You could make a good case for any of the other three, however. Perez leads the league in passing, Ta’amu is going to have to try and match Birmingham’s offense, and Perry has played well and has a good matchup with San Antonio. I’ll go with Perry here in a bit of a surprise — although I wouldn’t argue with anyone choosing Perez.

Prediction: E.J. Perry

2. Will the total score of the Michigan @ San Antonio game be over or under 40.5 points?

San Antonio has had a habit of falling behind, and now the Brahmas will have a new QB with starter Chase Garbers out. That makes me think the game plan will be a tad more cautious, both offensively and defensively.

Prediction: Under 40.5 points

3) Order the teams by who will score the most points from highest to lowest:

DC Defenders, Birmingham Stallions, Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks

There isn’t a reason to pick anyone other than Birmingham. The Stallions have scored more points than anyone in the league and are a threat to run the table. Arlington hasn’t had any issues moving the ball; it's been the other side of the ball which has given Bob Stoops' team trouble. But this week the opponent is the worst team in the league and the Renegades should fix things on that side of the ball.

Prediction: Birmingham, Arlington, DC, Houston

4) Will there be more converted or failed 2-point conversions in Week 4?

In the year of points thus far, I’ll go with more converted ones. Teams practice these plays and situations regularly, so expect them to be successful.

Prediction: More converted 2-point conversions in Week 4

5) Order the following players by who will have the most receptions in Week 4:

Jontre Kirklin, Tyler Vaughns, Darrius Shepherd, Justin Hall



Tyler Vaughns has built quite the relationship with QB Luis Perez, and the Renegades offense is likely to put up season-highs this week against Houston. Shepherd is someone I really like, and if we were talking all-purpose yards, it would be a no-brainer.

Prediction: Vaughns, Kirklin, Shepherd, Hall

6) What will be the outcome of this game?

DC Defenders Win, or Lose by 8 points or fewer OR Birmingham Stallions Win by 9 points or more

It’s hard to lay north of a touchdown. I’m curious if maybe we’ve reached a point where Birmingham is a little overvalued from one week to the next. Not that I think DC will win the game, but taking eight with a potential back-door cover feels like a good possibility.

Prediction: DC Defenders Win, or Lose by 8 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Birmingham 31, DC 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

