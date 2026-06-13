2026 UFL United Bowl Results: Louisville Kings Clinch First-Ever Championship

The UFL has officially crowned the 2026 United Bowl champion, as the Louisville Kings held off the defending champion, the DC Defenders, to secure their first-ever championship in their first year as a program.

Here are the results from the 2026 UFL United Bowl.

Key players: Kings RB Ian Wheelers (10 carries for 81 rushing yards and one touchdown), S Keaton Ellis (six total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss); Defenders RB Xazavian Valladay (four carries for 111 rushing yards, one touchdown), CB Kai Gray (three tackles, two interceptions, four pass-break-ups).

Game recap: The first half was dominated by the DC Defenders' run game, as running back Xazavian Valladay accumulated 111 rushing yards and one touchdown. Although DC held a nine-point lead heading into the second half, both quarterbacks were subpar. Kings quarterback Chandler Rogers threw for 20 yards and two interceptions, and Defenders quarterback Jason Bean threw for 19 yards.

The second half took a turn as Bean suffered an injury that sidelined him the rest of the game, giving quarterback E.J. Perry the go-ahead. Starting the fourth quarter, Kings running back Ian Wheeler found the end zone to give Louisville a narrow 19-16 lead. The Kings never looked back. Although the Defenders put a four-point field goal on the board, Kings' running back James Robinson's 16-yard rushing touchdown sealed the Kings' victory and their first United Bowl Championship in their first year as a program.