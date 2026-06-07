2026 UFL Playoffs Round 1 Results: Defenders Advance To United Bowl

The UFL postseason has arrived, with four teams vying for the trophy. FOX had all the action for Sunday's slate, which features two games that will decide who faces off in the United Bowl on Sunday, June 14.

First, the DC Defenders take on the Orlando Storm in the two teams' third matchup in the last three weeks. The Storm took the first two meetings, but the Defenders will try to get back at them when it matters most. The nightcap features the Louisville Kings and the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Battlehawks lost in the conference championship game last season, so they will try and take the next step.

Here are the results from the first round of the 2026 UFL playoffs.

DC Defenders 28, Orlando Storm 22

Key players: Defenders QB Jason Bean (18-of-33 for 233 yards and one touchdown), RB Abram Smith (57 rushing yards and one touchdown), WR Briley Moore (four receptions, 55 yards and one touchdown); Storm QB Jack Plummer (15-of-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown, one interception), WR Chris Rowland (six catches, 82 receiving yards and one touchdown).

Game recap: The Defenders jumped out to a 10-point lead after a pair of three-yard rushing touchdowns from Deon Jackson and Abram Smith. The Storm got back into the game when Kana'i Mauga intercepted backup quarterback Spencer Sanders, and returned it for a touchdown. DC restored a 24-13 advantage when Bean and Moore connected for a 33-yard touchdown. The Defenders cushioned the lead with a four-point field goal from Matt McCrane, who knocked it in from 61 yards. The Storm scored with a 40-yard reception by Rowland with 3:10 to play, but were unable to get a stop and get the ball back to complete the comeback.

Over the last three weeks, the Defenders and Storm played three games. The Storm took the two regular-season matchups, but the Defenders found a way when it mattered most, earning a trip to the United Bowl.

Up next: The Defenders advanced to the United Bowl and will face the winner of the Louisville Kings and St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, June 14.