United Football League 2024 UFL Week 2 Predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Apr. 5, 2024 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Football is back and the UFL is kicking off its inaugural season after the merger of the USFL and XFL in late 2023. It's been almost two months without the game I love, so I'm glad to be able to get my football betting itch scratched in the spring.

So what happens this season? Can the Birmingham Stallions defend their spring football championship crown? Or will they be dethroned by another hungry squad?

I'll be here every week to give you my best UFL bets, so if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the games, I have you covered.

Let's dive into my favorite wagers for UFL Week 2.

Arlington Renegades @ St. Louis BattleHawks (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

The BattleHawks controlled the clock last week, having the ball for eight more minutes than Michigan and that was despite gaining just 4.4 yards per play.

It seems like they’ll use the arm of AJ McCarron (who had 37 attempts last week) as an assist to the run game, and control the ball to help Mike Rose and the defense.

Arlington had trouble moving the ball last week. Outside the TD and the garbage-time drive at the end of the game with the score out of reach, the Renegades' drives went for 12, 40, 20, -7, 24 and 29 yards.

Expect them to struggle offensively again despite the presence of Luis Perez at QB. Under 41.5 for me.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

UFL Week 2 Gambling Guide, FOX Super 6 picks

DC Defenders @ Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

I'm going to lay the 5 points with the DC Defenders against Houston this week. DC certainly had high expectations this season — and still should — as the Defenders were their own worst enemy in the upset loss to San Antonio last week.

In addition to San Antonio scoring on a trick play, DC couldn’t get into the end zone, had four field goals and then a crucial Red Zone INT when it looked like there was an opportunity to tie the game.

I’d expect the Defenders to get a little more out of the running game and Jordan Ta’amu and crew to find the end zone against a Houston team which might be the worst team in the league, coming off a 3-OT performance where QB Jarrett Guarantano was the team's leading rusher with 22 yards.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this game closed at 6 or 6.5, so get down on the defenders -5 while you can!

PICK: Defenders (-5) to win by more than 5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

