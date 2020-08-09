Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC's New King Of Heavyweight KO's 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has a new all-time leader in heavyweight knockouts after Derrick Lewis defeated Aleksei Oleinik via TKO in Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night co-main event in Las Vegas.

The TKO came early in the second round, when Lewis rushed Oleinik with a flying knee, a strong right, then a flurry of punches.

Referee Herb Dean called the fight 21 seconds into the round, making Lewis the new recordholder for knockouts in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

With 11 career KO/TKO victories, Lewis leapfrogged Junior Dos Santos and Cain Velasquez.

In typical Lewis fashion, though, the heavyweight made headlines with another iconic post-fight interview.

Speaking with Paul Felder after the win, Lewis apparently didn’t know his microphone was on when he told someone off-camera that he needed to use the restroom.

Although, his word choice was a bit bluer:

As for the other main event, which was held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols, former champion Chris Weidman earned a unanimous decision vs. Omari Akhmedov.

It marked Weidman’s first win in over three years, and the 36-year-old took to calling out the rest if the middleweight division in his post-fight interview:

"I’m back man. I’m back at ’85. All the top-tier guys, I’m coming for you."

The full results from UFC Las Vegas 6 can be found here.

