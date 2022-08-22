Ultimate Fighting Championship
Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman shocks Skip, Shannon Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman shocks Skip, Shannon
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman shocks Skip, Shannon

2 hours ago

It was the kick heard 'round the world.

Kamaru Usman — the reigning welterweight champ and pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world heading into Saturday's UFC 278 — was showing exactly why he hadn't lost a fight since 2013 in his title tilt against Leon Edwards

After being taken down for the first time in the UFC in the first round, Usman charged back with a flurry of big strikes in rounds 2-4, his legendary wrestling pedigree shining through as he looked to complete another title defense.

Round 5 was the same exact story. Usman, who trains at high altitude in Denver, CO, appeared fresh and lively, remaining on the attack as his opponent scrambled to quell the onslaught. And while Usman's conditioning pushed him forward, Edwards looked as good as defeated, making little effort to retaliate and go out with a "bang."

Instead though, as the clock ticked under a minute, Edwards closed the curtain on Usman with a stunning shot, faking out his foe with a deft lefty jab and coaxing Usman right into his fast-approaching foot. 

Shocking isn't the word to describe the turnaround. It was dumbfounding, and it left the entire audience in a glop of collective speechlessness.

"Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe was one of the many who was left without a voice immediately after the knockout. 

But Monday morning, he put his awe from Saturday into words.

"… Edwards is a different fighter than the one that lost to Usman in 2015. He was doing a great job catching Usman with some nice shots, but Usman was winning the rounds. What Usman did was slip a punch, and lean a little bit too far, and that left foot planted perfectly upside his head. 

"That's the thing about UFC … Until the bell goes off in the fifth, nobody is out of a fight, because like that — a foot, an elbow, a fist — it's over! As soon as it landed, it was over. [Referee] Herb Dean just came over because he knew [Usman] wasn't getting up from that. … One mistake and it's [over]."

Leon Edwards snatches Kamaru Usman's UFC title with last-minute KO

Leon Edwards snatches Kamaru Usman's UFC title with last-minute KO
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their reactions to the mind-blowing comeback from Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Edwards hoisting the belt as the new welterweight champion was not a result Skip Bayless foresaw at all.

"I said, ‘I’m not going to buy that fight,' Bayless reflected. "I'll just watch the results on the computer. … I'm watching with one eye, and all of a sudden … What? As Dana White said, this is what makes this sport the greatest in the world.

"Usman fought with absolute and total confidence the entire night. He fought the perfect fight. Well, almost, except for mere seconds left."

Get more from Ultimate Fighting Championship Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with head kick KO
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with head kick KO

1 day ago
Were Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly Raiders?
National Football League

Were Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly Raiders?

1 day ago
UFC 276: Volkanovski tops Holloway, Cerrone calls it quits
Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC 276: Volkanovski tops Holloway, Cerrone calls it quits

July 3
Kamaru Usman would demand big payday to fight Jake Paul
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Kamaru Usman would demand big payday to fight Jake Paul

March 8
UFC 269 results: Julianna Peña stuns Amanda Nunes, Oliveira defeats Poirier
Ultimate Fighting Championship

UFC 269 results: Julianna Peña stuns Amanda Nunes, Oliveira defeats Poirier

December 12, 2021
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes