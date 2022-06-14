Wimbledon 2022 odds: Serena Williams' announcement, odds to win it all

tennis
Serena Williams is back! The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles.

But can she win another Grand Slam this summer? 

Now that she is officially competing in Wimbledon (in some capacity), gamblers can get in on the action and place a wager on Williams to win it all. Let's take a look at her odds to win the prestigious tournament.

Listed at +1500, FOX Bet has the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion with the sixth-best odds to lift the Rosewater Dish in July. These odds were updated after Serena's surprise announcement that she was returning to competitive play after a year-long layoff due to injury.

Ahead of Serena in the odds are Iga Swiatek (+162), Naomi Osaka (+600), Emma Raducanu (+1000), Simona Halep (+1200) and Anett Kontaveit (+1300).

Williams has dominated Wimbledon, winning the women's singles event seven times, with her most recent victory coming in 2016 after defeating Angelique Kerber in the final, 7–5, 6–3. But she has not competed since getting injured during her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago.

While eight would be great for the G.O.A.T., will Serena's sabbatical hinder her from capturing another title in London? Or will she defy the odds and add her 24th Grand Slam trophy to her case this summer?

