Top Moments: Naomi Osaka takes down Serena Williams at the Australian Open

This match was reminiscent of their 2018 bout.

Again, No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated No. 10 seed Serena Williams of the United States in straight sets in a semifinal, ending Williams' dreams of tying Margaret Court's record 24 major championships.

This time Osaka earned her victory, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the Australian Open final. It marks the 23-year-old's fourth finals appearance.

Osaka now holds the edge in the all-time series 3-2.

Williams, a seven-time champion at Melbourne, lost in a semifinal in the Australian Open for the first time. Meanwhile, Osaka is 11-0 in the semifinals at majors.

Osaka also has the momentum, riding a 20-match win streak, which began in February 2020.

Williams is still in search of another championship title, winning her last in 2017.

It was hard for tennis fans to figure out how to respond to the final result.

The historic relevance of the moment wasn't lost on spectators.

Williams stormed to a 2-0 game lead, with the early break, and then opened her service game firing off an ace.

Osaka broke Williams right back, snagging the next two games, to tie the match up at two games all; the action had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Osaka settled in and took control, winning six straight games and closing out the set, 6-3. Osaka hit just 36% of her first serves, with three double faults, but she dominated on the ground.

Osaka opened the second set with a break, continuing to do damage from the baseline.

Osaka finally found her serve, smacking an ace down the T and then an ace out wide, to win the second game.

Williams finally picked up a game, including one ace and one serve that Osaka couldn't return.

Fans were wondering if Williams has found her footing.

Williams dropped the next game, but with the crowd rallying behind her after ripping a forehand winner, she closed off another to bring it to 3-2.

Williams would not go down quietly, taking the next four games.

Osaka's serve got shaky, as she fired off three double faults in a game – eight total in the match – including on a break point.

But then Osaka regrouped, and did not falter again, finishing off Williams in easy work.

