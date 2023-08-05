FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Why Spain has the goods to win it all Updated Aug. 5, 2023 4:18 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Are we sure this is the same Spain squad that lost 4-0 to Japan?

The team, which drubbed Switzerland, 5-1, (the "1" in the scoreline represented an own goal in the first half) in the round of 16, looked like a completely different squad than the one that took the pitch for its previous outing. And that was a delightfully positive reality for La Roja, which reclaimed the offensive firepower it displayed in its first two games, led by two scores from Aitana Bonmatí .

The win sent Spain to the quarterfinals for the first time in the country's history, where it will meet the winner of the Netherlands vs. South Africa ( Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

The World Cup NOW crew — Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne and Melissa Ortiz — discussed Spain's statement showing, and how manager Jorge Vilda's strategies could push the team to its first-ever World Cup title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights: Spain rolls past Switzerland

Osborne: "Muy bueno. I mean, it was dominating. The response after this Japan game … We were curious to see how they would respond, and they responded. Firing on all cylinders, they dominated. … They showed up, I mean this is a team we saw in the first two games. They are incredibly dangerous, they have so much attacking talent. Bonmatí, incredible, we talked about how good [Jennifer] Hermoso is for this team. Another incredible performance and everybody stepped up. They're showcasing why this team possibly can go through."

Conrad: "What's interesting is that Jorge Vilda, the coach for Spain, made five changes from the Japan game to the starting 11. He took out Alexia Putellas, who is the reigning back-to-back world player of the year. She's coming off an ACL injury, so it makes sense as to why she's not 100 percent fit yet. But he put in a goalkeeper that has never played for the national team before. That's wild. He put in a center back who scored the own goal, she only has five caps. … He put in a left back that's got less than 10. And he made all these changes … and it all seemed to work. And they looked like the team that squashed Zambia 5-0, and squashed Costa Rica 3-0. I can't say enough about this performance, and I wonder what it's going to look like for them moving forward, cause this is a great way to start the knockout rounds."

Ortiz: "I think that says a lot about how dominant Spain is, and how they can adjust and make those changes, but also adjust their starting 11 in the formation. So, I really like how Jenni Hermoso, instead of being up top, they put her in the midfield alongside Aitana and Teresa Abelleira. I think the link-up duo with Jenni Hermoso higher up in that midfield line really helps, because it gives her the ball at her feet."

Conrad: "This is the first time that Spain has ever won a knockout round game in a major competition … so this I think puts them on the map in a little bit of a different way, and when we see the performance of Aitana Bonmatí, two goals and two assists tonight, absolutely incredible. … She's one of the best players in the world, and she demonstrated that tonight, she put her team on her back and made some big plays.

Ortiz: "Yeah absolutely, she was the difference-maker from the very get-go. You saw her in the first 15 minutes of the match. … Not only was she creating chances, but in terms of regaining possession, as soon as they lost possession, she'd be the first one close to the player impressing. … She showed the urgency, she showed the leadership … and I think when Bonmatí has that spark of energy in the midfield, whether it's attacking or defending, that's what really gives the team that flair, and that spark and that confidence. The midfield for me of Spain is just so incredibly dynamic, so technical, and I really, really do like that pairing of Jenni Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí in the midfield."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Spain Switzerland FIFA Women's World Cup

share