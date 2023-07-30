FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup 2023 top plays: Norway dominating, up 3-0 at half vs. Philippines Updated Jul. 30, 2023 4:01 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Norway continues its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday (LIVE on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Norway is the No. 12 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while the Philippines is ranked No. 46. Norway is hoping to bounce back and win its last match of the 2023 FIFA World Cup while the Philippines is hoping to pick up its second.

Follow our live coverage below!

Norway vs Philippines

Keeping an eye out

Halftime: Norway 3, Philippines 0

31': Goal! Norway strikes for a third time 3-0!

Caroline Graham Hansen showed off her skill and drove home the third goal of the first half for Norway.

Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen scores goal vs. Philippines in 31' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen scoring a goal against Philippines in the 31' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

29': Nearly a miraculous goal!

Sophie Román Haug almost collected a hat trick in the first half in a truly electric way.

17': GOAL! Norway again!

Sophie Román Haug scored her second goal in just 17 minutes of action and gave Norway an early 2-0 edge.

Norway's Sophie Roman Haug scores goal vs. Philippines in 17' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Norway's Sophie Roman Haug scoring a goal against Philippines in the 16' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

8': Norway keeping pressure on the Philippines

6': GOAL! Norway strikes first

Sophie Román Haug connected on a shot that found the back of the net and gave the Norwegians the early lead.

Norway's Sophie Roman Haug scores goal vs. Philippines in 6' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Norway's Sophie Roman Haug scoring a goal against Philippines in the 6' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

Who is the key player for the Philippines?

The "World Cup NOW" crew goes in-depth ahead of kickoff.

Can Norway bounce back?

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Norway gets its star back

Caroline Graham Hansen is back in the starting lineup for Norway.

Philippines ready to go

Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

