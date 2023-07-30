World Cup 2023 top plays: Norway dominating, up 3-0 at half vs. Philippines
Norway continues its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday (LIVE on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
Norway is the No. 12 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while the Philippines is ranked No. 46. Norway is hoping to bounce back and win its last match of the 2023 FIFA World Cup while the Philippines is hoping to pick up its second.
Follow our live coverage below!
Keeping an eye out
Halftime: Norway 3, Philippines 0
31': Goal! Norway strikes for a third time 3-0!
Caroline Graham Hansen showed off her skill and drove home the third goal of the first half for Norway.
29': Nearly a miraculous goal!
Sophie Román Haug almost collected a hat trick in the first half in a truly electric way.
17': GOAL! Norway again!
Sophie Román Haug scored her second goal in just 17 minutes of action and gave Norway an early 2-0 edge.
8': Norway keeping pressure on the Philippines
6': GOAL! Norway strikes first
Sophie Román Haug connected on a shot that found the back of the net and gave the Norwegians the early lead.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
Who is the key player for the Philippines?
The "World Cup NOW" crew goes in-depth ahead of kickoff.
Can Norway bounce back?
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Norway gets its star back
Caroline Graham Hansen is back in the starting lineup for Norway.
Philippines ready to go
Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
