FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup 2023 top plays: Australia pads lead, up 3-0 vs. Canada Updated Jul. 31, 2023 7:32 a.m. ET

Australia continued its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup home campaign with a match against Canada at

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on Monday (coverage starts at 5 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Australia. — the host of the tournament — is the No. 10 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while Canada is ranked No. 7. Both teams are hoping to collect another win and earn a place in the Knockout Stage of the tournament.

Australia vs. Canada

66': Feet don't fail me now

Mackenzie Arnold came up with a huge kick save to preserve the shutout for Australia

64': Evelyne Viens subs in for the injured Adriana Leon

58': GOAL! A third for Australia!

Mary Fowler knocked home the shot from in front of the net and delivered the Aussies a 3-0 lead.

53': Australian legend Tim Cahill supporting the home team

52': From waaaay outside

Halftime: Australia 2, Canada 0

39': GOAL!! Australia responds to disallowed goal!

Hayley Raso collected her second of the match and gave the Australians a 2-0 lead.

37': VAR Rules no goal for Australia

The play is ruled offsides after checking VAR.

23': Sinclair ready to do whatever it takes

The heavy tackle is made by Christine Sinclair to prevent the pass downfield.

13': Nearly 2-0

Australia nearly doubled its lead, but Canadien keeper Kailen Sheridan made the save.

9': GOAL! Australia is on the board!

Hayley Raso gave the Australians the first goal of the match!

1': We are officially underway!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

When will Sam Kerr enter the match?

The "World Cup NOW" crew share their thoughts on when Australia should sub Sam Kerr into the match.

Kerr all about the team

Kerr not starting for Australia

Sinclair in starting lineup for Canada

