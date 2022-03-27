FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2022: USMNT can (almost) pack for Qatar 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Minutes after the United States Men's National Team took the field for Sunday’s must-win match against Panama, Costa Rica’s 2-1 victory over El Salvador went final, ensuring that the Americans would not book their place at the 2022 World Cup even with a win over Los Canaleros.

The USMNT's coaches and substitutes knew it. The starting 11 didn’t, and at a jam-packed Exploria Stadium, they played like it.

By halftime, the U.S. were up 4-0 on two goals from the penalty spot by captain Christian Pulisic, plus one each from FC Dallas teammates Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira. Pulisic completed his hat trick, the Chelsea star’s first for his country, in the second half for a resounding 5-1 victory. It was a strike worthy of the distinction.

"We needed the three points bad to put us in a really good spot to qualify," Pulisic said afterward. "Absolutely, we can enjoy tonight, but the job’s not done yet. We have one more really important game, and we’re taking it very seriously."

While Sunday’s rout wasn’t enough to officially clinch the Americans' spot in Qatar, it pretty much did as a practical matter.

Even though Panama skipper Aníbal Godoy, who committed the fouls that led to both first-half penalties, scored a late consolation goal, it didn’t change the calculus: Only a loss by six or more goals in Costa Rica in Wednesday’s Octagonal finale will deny the U.S. one of CONCACAF’s three automatic berths at this fall’s World Cup.

It must be said that the Americans’ record in San Jose, Costa Rica’s capital, is abysmal. Not only have the U.S. never won a qualifier there, but they’ve also never tied one. The U.S. have been outscored 17-3 in their past six trips, including a 4-0 capitulation in late 2016 that cost then-coach Jurgen Klinsmann his job and foreshadowed the disaster to come.

But that was a different time and a different team.

After missing out on the previous World Cup, the hungry and historically young USMNT are hell-bent on making it back.

Their desire was personified Sunday night by Pulisic, who produced easily his best performance of qualifying when it mattered most. He is among just four members of the current roster (Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola and DeAndre Yedlin are the others) who were also part of last cycle’s failure.

"He was on the field when we didn't qualify, and this was us saying to him, ‘This is a new group. This is a new team, and you're a leader,’" U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said of giving Pulisic the armband for the Americans’ most important game since that 2017 night in Couva, Trinidad.

"His role involves making special plays and scoring some goals. But there's a whole other bunch of things that come with it, and that's what you saw tonight: his defensive work rate, his duels, [winning] second balls, his challenges, pressing, dribbling — you name it, he did it."

With seven regulars missing and several other players, including teenage star Gio Reyna, hit by a stomach bug that Berhalter said affected "about 20 total people in the entire delegation," the U.S. needed him to.

The U.S. should be in a stronger position personnel-wise Wednesday. Yedlin and first-choice winger Tim Weah will be rested; the pair sat out Sunday after both players picked up their second yellow cards of qualifying during Thursday's scoreless draw in Mexico City, triggering a one-match suspension.

Reyna should be fresher, too. After a terrific 30 minutes off the bench against El Tri, he went the entire second half in place of Arriola and could start against the Ticos.

Heart-and-soul defensive midfielder Tyler Adams once again avoided his second yellow card. Berhalter smartly pulled Adams and Pulisic with about 20 minutes of regular time left to play, saving their legs a little for the decisive contest.

With just one game left, the picture in CONCACAF is coming into sharper focus.

Canada became the region’s first team to qualify Sunday, marking the Reds’ first trip to the big stage since 1986. In the meantime, Panama’s defeat eliminated them from World Cup contention four years after their first appearance. El Salvador, Honduras and Jamaica were already out.

That leaves the Americans, Costa Ricans and Mexicans vying for the two remaining automatic berths. The fourth-place finisher faces a single-elimination playoff against Oceania’s champion (likely New Zealand) for one last chance to make it.

Barring something significantly more extraordinary than what happened in 2017, the U.S. won’t have to worry about that. Not that they’re thinking that way.

"I'm not celebrating anything," Arriola said. "I was in this exact position, or very similar position, four years ago, and we know how that qualification ended. So for me, I think it's just maintaining focus, understanding that we still have work to do, and anything is possible."

Yet while Sunday’s result didn’t quite put the U.S. over the top, it merely delayed the inevitable. The Americans are now as close as ever to finally vanquishing the demons of the past. They’ve waited more than four years for that chance.

What’s a few more days?

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre .

