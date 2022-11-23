FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: Japan shocks Germany, huge sports betting upset
Upsets, upsets, and more upsets. That has been the theme of this World Cup so far, especially from a gambling perspective. 

The underdogs kept barking as Japan stunned Germany 2-1 on Wednesday. 

It was a huge shocker from a sports betting perspective, as Japan closed at +500 on the moneyline at FOX Bet, while Germany was -227. Odds of a draw closed at +310.

"From a live betting perspective, Japan was as high as +2800 to win when they were down 1-0," FOX Bet Sports Trader Henrique Tartaro said. "This upset is not as big as Argentina’s; however, it was Japan's first ever win from behind in a World Cup game."

Speaking of Argentina, Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi & Co. 2-1 on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was +1200 at FOX Bet going into that matchup. The improbable win is considered to be one of the biggest single-game upsets in the history of the World Cup

"Another day, another big 'dog wins in the World Cup," VP of trading for BetMGM Jason Scott told FOX Sports Gambling Insider Patrick Everson. "Like Argentina, the match was a tad early in the morning for Sportsbooks to fill up, but it was still a nice start to the day for us."

Will Japan's upset over Germany give more teams confidence in the FIFA World Cup?

The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew believes that Japan's upset over Germany may be a trend that started with Saudi Arabia's historic win.

Germany entered the World Cup as one of the favorites to win it all at +1000 at FOX Bet. After Wednesday's loss, their title odds have lengthened out to +2200. Argentina's title odds also moved after losing from +500 to +850 at FOX Bet.

Per FOX Sports Research, Japan picked up its sixth win in the World Cup, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) in World Cup matches.

On the flip side, Germany lost its opening game in the World Cup for the second straight tournament and just the third time ever.

