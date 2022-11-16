FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet Qatar vs. Ecuador 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first scheduled game of Group A play features Qatar and Ecuador going head-to-head.

In this game, Qatar will be making their World Cup debut in their home stadium. Currently, they have +50000 odds to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the 28th best out of the qualifying teams.

This is Ecuador’s fourth tournament appearance and their first since 2014. The team's all-time World Cup record is 4-5-1 (W-L-D), and their odds to win the World Cup are +20000 at FOX Bet, the 17th best odds out of qualifying teams.

Here's how to bet the Qatar-Ecuador match, from the moneyline, draw, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Qatar vs. Ecuador (11 a.m. ET Sunday, November 20, FS1 and Fox Sports App)

Ecuador: +130 (bet $10 to win $23.00 total)

Qatar: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Draw: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals - 1.5

Over: -200 (bet $10 to win $15.00 total)

Under: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The home nation has a massive uphill climb to get a win, but Ecuador might be their best chance. Unfortunately, Qatar isn’t really battle tested, leading up to the World Cup with games against vastly inferior teams.

Ecuador, the second-youngest team in the field (behind the USMNT), is a boom-bust team with some high-end talent in Gonzalo Plata and Michael Estrada.

If you think the big Senegal injury opens the door for Ecuador to sneak out of the Group, bet it now before they win the opener.

Pick: Ecuador (+130 moneyline at FOX Bet) to win outright

