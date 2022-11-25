FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick

Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar.

France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010. 

France’s roster features star Kylian Mbappé, the winner of the FIFA Young Player Award in the 2018 tournament. Unfortunately, Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is missing the World cup due to injury.

Denmark was able to advance past the group stage in 2018, losing in the round of 16 to Croatia. The team has advanced past the group stage in four of its five previous World Cup appearances but has only advanced past the round of 16 once. Denmark lost in the quarterfinals to Brazil in 1988.

Here's how to bet the France-Denmark match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet).

Every goal from Thursday's action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Check out every goal from Thursday's action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France vs. Denmark (11 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

France: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)
Denmark: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

'FIFA World Cup Now' crew reacts to France's blowout win vs. Australia: The defending champs' depth is scary
Former Unites States player Cobi Jones says the squad's depth is scary. 

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Denmark is coming off a disappointing 0-0 tie with Tunisia, and France trailed Australia 1-0 before peeling off four goals. 

The sportsbooks know everyone will bet on France, so you will be paying an inflated price if you take them. The most interesting note here is that Denmark has already beaten France twice this year — 2-0 in September and 2-1 in June. 

France’s starting forwards for this one — Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud — played in both meetings. Let’s make it 3-0. Take the underdog.

PICK: Denmark (+360 at FOX Bet) to win

