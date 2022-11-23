FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Serbia, pick 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Serbia.

Brazil is 73-18-18 all-time in the World Cup and have more tournament appearances than any nation, with 22, including this year.

The Seleção have arguably the most talented roster in the tournament this year, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, who is +1200 to win the Golden Boot at FOX Bet — the fourth-best odds of any player entering the tournament.

Serbia is 18-20-8 all-time in the World Cup (including participation as Yugoslavia). This is the team's 13th tournament appearance and second straight. Its roster features several talented players, including Fulham United forward Aleksandar Mitrović and Fiorentina forward Luka Jović.

Here's how to bet the Brazil-Serbia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

Brazil vs. Serbia (2 p.m. ET Thursday, November 24, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Brazil: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)

Serbia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -139 (bet $10 to win $17.19 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre :

Of course, Neymar & Co. are big favorites here — they're the odds-on pick to win it all. But as Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday showed, crazy things can and often do happen to the biggest teams in their opening game.

PICK: Draw ( +290 at FOX Bet)

