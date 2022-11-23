FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Serbia, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Brazil vs. Serbia, pick

1 min ago

Group G features a matchup between Brazil and Serbia.

Brazil is 73-18-18 all-time in the World Cup and have more tournament appearances than any nation, with 22, including this year. 

The Seleção have arguably the most talented roster in the tournament this year, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, who is +1200 to win the Golden Boot at FOX Bet — the fourth-best odds of any player entering the tournament.

Serbia is 18-20-8 all-time in the World Cup (including participation as Yugoslavia). This is the team's 13th tournament appearance and second straight. Its roster features several talented players, including Fulham United forward Aleksandar Mitrović and Fiorentina forward Luka Jović.

Here's how to bet the Brazil-Serbia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

What Harry Kane's injury means for USMNT's matchup with England

What Harry Kane's injury means for USMNT's matchup with England
The "FIFA World Cup Live" crew discusses England's striker Harry Kane and his ankle injury.

Brazil vs. Serbia (2 p.m. ET Thursday, November 24, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Brazil: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)
Serbia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: -139 (bet $10 to win $17.19 total)
Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Brazil's Neymar: No. 5

Brazil's Neymar: No. 5
Brazil's Neymar is known for his speed, dribbling, passing and is No. 5 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

Of course, Neymar & Co. are big favorites here — they're the odds-on pick to win it all. But as Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday showed, crazy things can and often do happen to the biggest teams in their opening game. 

PICK: Draw (+290 at FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: Germany leads Japan in first half
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Germany leads Japan in first half

2 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia

14 mins ago
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Croatia's scoreless draw with Morocco
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Croatia's scoreless draw with Morocco

49 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Morocco-Croatia ends in a scoreless draw

1 hour ago
World Cup Power Rankings: France still looks like the team to beat
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Power Rankings: France still looks like the team to beat

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes