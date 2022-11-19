FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 Group F Team Guides: Canada
26 mins ago
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.

Canada's qualification campaign was seriously impressive, and they will head to Qatar with nothing to lose and everything to prove while Morocco has enough in the tank to surprise even some of the best teams. The Africans can turn on the style when they want and although Belgium should win the group, it's far from a foregone conclusion.

Everything you need to know about Canada:

Coach: John Herdman 

Highest finish: Group stage (1986) 

2018 finish: N/A 

FOX Bet odds: +15000 

Key players:Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David

What we're excited to watch: How Davies and David adapt on the biggest stage in the world. Lille forward David is a player who has yet to consistently replicate his form for his club when wearing national colors. There are big hopes, however, for main man Davies who has impressed at Bayern Munich. 

Achilles' heel: Inexperience. This will be a totally new deal for all of the Canadian squad and their manager who was up until 2018 was the Canadian women's coach and had never worked at the highest level of the men's game. 

What success looks like: Getting out of the group.

X-Factor: Davies is the star man. The 22-year-old is the most expensive Canadian player in history and memorably won the Champions League in 2020 with Bayern.

Three things you need to know about Canada

Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Canada ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

