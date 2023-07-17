FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Guide, Group D: England, China, Denmark, Haiti Published Jul. 17, 2023 2:44 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the title favorites, England should top the group. That would leave China and Denmark to battle for the final spot in the second round, though the Haitians — who are competing in their first World Cup — will hope to spring an upset or two.

Here's a look at all four teams:

China

Coach: Shui Qingxia

Highest finish: Runner-up (1999)

2019 finish: Round of 16

Key players: Zhang Rui, Wang Shuang, Wang Shanshan

What we're excited to watch: Racing Louisville attacker Shuang, the lone member of China's roster who plays her club soccer in the U.S.-based NWSL.

What success looks like: After losing to Italy in the round of 16 four years ago, The Steel Roses will look to at least match their quarterfinal run from 2015.

Achilles' heel: Scoring. China was held goalless in four of its first six games in 2023.

X-Factor: If anyone can find the net it's veteran striker Shanshan, China's captain and active top scorer.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: China Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Denmark

Coach: Lars Sondergaard

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 1995)

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Pernille Harder, Sanne Troelsgaard, Katrine Veje

What we're excited to watch: It's nice just to see the Danes back on the biggest stage for the first time since 2007.

What success looks like: Knockout stage

Achilles' heel: Elite opponents. Since the beginning of last year, Denmark has lost to Australia, Spain (twice), France, and the Netherlands, though the Red and White did beat Japan in April.

X-Factor: Harder. The 30-year-ol, Denmark's all-time scoring leader, averages a goal every other game at the international level.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Denmark Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

England

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Highest finish: Third (2015)

2019 finish: Fourth

Key players: Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Millie Bright

What we're excited to watch: Can England follow the European title it claimed last summer by winning its first World Cup, men's or women's, since 1966?

What success looks like: After reaching the semis at the last two World Cups, anything less than an appearance in the final would be disappointing for the Lionesses.

Achilles' heel: Depth. Defender Leah Williamson, midfielder Fran Kirby and forward Beth Mead played a huge role at the Euros, but all three starters will miss this World Cup because of injury.

X-Factor: Lauren James. The electrifying 21-year-old forward will spell Mead up front and could become one of the breakout young players at the tournament.

Haiti

Coach: Nicolas Delépine

Highest finish: First appearance

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Roselord Borgella, Batcheba Louis, Nérilia Mondésir

What we're excited to watch: The Haitians, who beat Senegal and 2019 World Cup participant Chile to qualify, are one of the best feel-good stories of the expanded tournament.

What success looks like: A respectable showing, especially against England, has to be the goal for the debutants.

Achilles' heel: Current form. Les Grenadières lost five of its final six preparation games before the World Cup, including each of its last four.

X-Factor: Borgella. At 30, the veteran forward is both the oldest and most experienced player on Delépine's roster, and only Louis has more than her 20 international goals.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Haiti Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter at @ByDougMcIntyre .

