Women's World Cup Daily: Host countries New Zealand, Australia both pick up wins

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup got off to a roaring start on Thursday, with New Zealand picking up three massive points against Norway in its group-stage opener and Australia beating Ireland without its captain and star striker Sam Kerr.

Here's everything that happened on the first day of the Women's World Cup and a preview of what to expect tomorrow:

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Outside of Ria Percival's 89th-minute penalty attempt that hit the crossbar, New Zealand really couldn't have asked for a better start to the Women's World Cup. Against No. 12-ranked Norway, the Football Ferns got their first-ever Women's World Cup win. Before Thursday, they were 0W-3D-12L at the tournament, which was the longest winless streak in Women's World Cup history.

[Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: New Zealand earns first WWC win]

New Zealand vs. Norway Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia 1, Republic of Ireland 0

Ireland came awfully close but was ultimately unable to steal a point from Australia Thursday. Steph Catley's 52nd minute spot-kick was the difference for The Matildas, who were without their usual goalscorer Sam Kerr. Kerr picked up a calf injury Thursday that will keep her out of Australia's first two matches.

[Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Australia holds on to win]

Australia vs. Ireland Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

SAVE OF THE DAY

There was no shortage of scoring chances in Thursday's opening match, with both teams combining for 25 shots. While it could have led to more goals, Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen did her best to keep her team within striking distance. Unfortunately for her and her teammates, it wasn't enough in the end.

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Jacqui Hand was rightfully credited with the assist on Hannah Wilkinson's goal, but make no mistake: without Ali Riley's brilliant through ball, Hand wouldn't have even had the space to get a pass off, even with how fast she is.

GOAL OF THE DAY

Who else but Hannah Wilkinson? Not only did she score the goal that gave the Football Ferns its historic win, but she became the all-time leading goalscorer for New Zealand — men's and women's teams — with 29 goals.

New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson scores goal vs. Norway in 48' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

MUST-SEE MOMENT

After the match, an emotional Ali Riley described how important it was for New Zealand to start the Women's World Cup with a win.

[ 'We deserved it': New Zealand captain Ali Riley emotional after long-awaited win ]

'We've been fighting for this for so long!' - Ali Riley talks the emotions of New Zealand's first-ever World Cup victory

THREE NUMBERS TO KNOW FOR MATCHDAY 2

Nigeria vs. Canada (10:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

190 — The number of career goals scored by Canada’s Christine Sinclair at the international. No man or woman has scored more goals in international play than Sinclair. A goal against Nigeria on Thursday would make her the first player, man or woman, to score in six World Cups. In total, she's scored 10 goals at the Women's World Cup.

Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

18 — The number of American-born players on the Philippines' Women's World Cup roster (out of 23). The Philippines' head coach, Alen Stajcic, is Australian. This is the Philippines' first Women's World Cup.

Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

53-0 — Spain went a perfect 8-0 in World Cup qualifying, winning those games by a combined score of 53-0. La Roja will be heavy favorites against Costa Rica — but that was also the case in their opening game of the 2015 Women's World Cup, which ended 1-1.

