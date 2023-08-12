FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Australia, England set up a must-watch semifinal Published Aug. 12, 2023 9:04 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals are set after Australia and England beat France and Colombia, respectively, on Saturday. Spain and Sweden will play in the other semifinal. This is the first time the Women's World Cup will have two first-time semifinalists (Spain and Australia), according to FIFA.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in the final day of the quarterfinals and a preview of the semifinals:

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Australia advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the first time in its history at the men's or women's tournament. Australia also became the first host nation to reach the Women's World Cup semifinals since the United States (1999, 2003).

Australia vs. France Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup | Quarterfinals

— A record 20 penalties were taken in Saturday's penalty shootout. It was the third penalty shootout of the tournament, equaling the most in Women's World Cup history (2011).

Read more: Australia edges France on PKs, first Women's World Cup host in semis since 2003

— England is the first team to win a knockout stage game at the Women's World Cup after conceding first. The last eight teams to score first won the match, with the other three ending scoreless in regulation, according to FIFA.

England vs. Colombia Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup | Quarterfinals

— England only has one defeat in its last 37 games in all competitions. The team that beat it? Australia in a 2-0 in an April friendly at Brentford. England has never won a Women's World Cup semifinal despite advancing in the last three.

Read more: England shows resolve vs. Colombia, will meet Australia in semifinals

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: A friendly bounce

A good through ball from England's Georgia Stanway turned into a great one when it was deflected off of Colombia defender Daniela Arias' foot. Stanway wasn't credited with the assist, but with the way things played out, she probably should have been.

England's Alessia Russo scores vs. Colombia in 63' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Save of the Day: De Almeida keeps France in it

France likely wouldn't have even made it to a penalty shootout had it not been for Élisa de Almeida's incredible first-half save. With France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin off her line and the goal completely exposed, de Almeida ran toward the center of the goal and blocked the shot from going in. Win or lose, that type of effort is always appreciated.

France's Elisa De Almeida saves the day after blocking a shot attempt on goal | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Goal of the Day: The best of the tournament?

If Leicy Santos' goal wasn't the best of the tournament so far, it's close to it. With no forward-runner and no teammate open at the far post, Santos took it upon herself to take a shot from a difficult angle. The result? A floating shot that Mary Earps didn't stand a chance against. So what if it came in a loss?

Colombia's Leicy Santos scores goal vs. England in 44' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Must-See Moment: Penalty shootout drama

Penalty shootouts don't get much better than this one between Australia and France on Saturday. From a goalkeeper attempt to a penalty retake, it had everything.

Australia vs. France: NAIL-BITING Penalty Shootout in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

LOOKING AHEAD

The Women's World Cup will resume with the first semifinal on Tuesday, followed by the second semifinal on Wednesday. Here's a full breakdown of the schedule:

Tuesday, August 15

Spain vs. Sweden (coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 4 a.m. on FOX)

Wednesday, August 16

Australia vs. England (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX)

