South Korea vs. Germany live updates: Game tied 1-1 in second half
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with South Korea (0-0-2) battling Germany (1-0-1) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
Germany is ranked No. 2 in the world, according to FIFA, while South Korea checks in at No. 17.
Germany can advance to the round of 16 with a victory and potentially win Group H outright. On the other side, the Taegeuk Ladies can't win the group, but they still have a chance to continue in the tournament. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.
Follow our live coverage below!
60': Denied by metal
Alexandra Popp has been all around the net and nearly had another goal off a tremendous pass from Svenja Huth. With that said, the former's header went off the crossbar and was later kicked out of play.
59': Sick goal called off
Alexandra Popp appeared to knock in a close-up header after a pair of slick passes for Germany. However, a VAR check overturned the goal, ruling an offside.
HALFTIME: 1-1 Tie
South Korea got on the board in the opening minutes, but Germany, which controlled the ball for 74% of the first half, scored before halftime to tie the game at one apiece.
42': Sneaking it in
Alexandra Popp evened up the score for Germany when she powered in a header on the right side of the net.
11': Wide to the left
Klara Buehl had an opportunity to even up the score for Germany, but her shot went wide to the left.
6': South Korea strikes first
Cho Sohyun smacked in the game's first score on the left side of the net for South Korea.
3': Almost a quick score
South Korea nearly drew first blood when Casey Phair was all around the net, but her shot was sent away by Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
Carli Lloyd: Opponents can 'see the arrogance in the U.S.'
Rose Lavelle picks up second yellow card, will be suspended for USWNT's next match
Portugal draw makes it clear: The world no longer fears the USWNT
-
Even after near-disaster, USWNT refusing to sound the alarm
What's next for USA? Mapping out its daunting path to Women's World Cup final
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
United States vs. Portugal highlights: USA holds on for draw, advances to knockout stage
Women's World Cup power rankings: USA has work to do; Japan remains on top
USWNT-Portugal Women's World Cup betting recap: Draw huge win for sportsbooks
-
Carli Lloyd: Opponents can 'see the arrogance in the U.S.'
Rose Lavelle picks up second yellow card, will be suspended for USWNT's next match
Portugal draw makes it clear: The world no longer fears the USWNT
-
Even after near-disaster, USWNT refusing to sound the alarm
What's next for USA? Mapping out its daunting path to Women's World Cup final
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
-
United States vs. Portugal highlights: USA holds on for draw, advances to knockout stage
Women's World Cup power rankings: USA has work to do; Japan remains on top
USWNT-Portugal Women's World Cup betting recap: Draw huge win for sportsbooks