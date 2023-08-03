FIFA Women's World Cup South Korea vs. Germany live updates: Game tied 1-1 in second half Updated Aug. 3, 2023 7:24 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with South Korea (0-0-2) battling Germany (1-0-1) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Germany is ranked No. 2 in the world, according to FIFA, while South Korea checks in at No. 17.

Germany can advance to the round of 16 with a victory and potentially win Group H outright. On the other side, the Taegeuk Ladies can't win the group, but they still have a chance to continue in the tournament. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

South Korea vs. Germany

60': Denied by metal

Alexandra Popp has been all around the net and nearly had another goal off a tremendous pass from Svenja Huth. With that said, the former's header went off the crossbar and was later kicked out of play.

59': Sick goal called off

Alexandra Popp appeared to knock in a close-up header after a pair of slick passes for Germany. However, a VAR check overturned the goal, ruling an offside.

HALFTIME: 1-1 Tie

South Korea got on the board in the opening minutes, but Germany, which controlled the ball for 74% of the first half, scored before halftime to tie the game at one apiece.

42': Sneaking it in

Alexandra Popp evened up the score for Germany when she powered in a header on the right side of the net.

Germany's Alexandra Popp scores goal vs. South Korea in 42'

11': Wide to the left

Klara Buehl had an opportunity to even up the score for Germany, but her shot went wide to the left.

6': South Korea strikes first

Cho Sohyun smacked in the game's first score on the left side of the net for South Korea.

Republic of Korea's Cho Sohyun scores goal vs. Germany in 6'

3': Almost a quick score

South Korea nearly drew first blood when Casey Phair was all around the net, but her shot was sent away by Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

