FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa vs. Italy live updates: Score sits at 1-1 after Italy own goal Updated Aug. 2, 2023 4:26 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with South Africa (0-1-1) battling Italy (1-0-1) at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

South Africa is aiming to bounce back after it couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes remaining against Argentina and had to settle for a 2-2 draw last week. Prior to that, Banyana Banyana failed to hold a 1-0 lead in an eventual 2-1 loss to Sweden .

Italy will look to capitalize on this weak spot for South Africa and punch its ticket to the next round with a win. On the other side, Le Azzure would likely be eliminated with a loss. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa vs. Italy

58': Almost

South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe was all around the net but wasn't able to connect on her shot attempt, which was hauled in by Italy goalkeeper Francesa Durante.

51': Access denied

Valentina Giacinti had a chance to regain the lead for Italy, but her shot attempt was sent to the side by South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who came out to contest the attempt.

50': Absorbed

South Africa's Bambanani Mbane got off a free kick, but it was caught by Italy goalkeeper Francesa Durante near the post.

HALFTIME: 1-1 tie

Italy drew first blood, but later offset its score with an own goal. It controlled the pace in the first half, but South Africa also halted several of Italy's scoring chances.

32': OOPS!

Italy's Benedetta Orsi appeared to be passing the ball back to goalkeeper Francesa Durante, but Orsi's pass went past Durante and into the net for an own goal, putting South Africa on the board.

Italy's Benedetta Orsi scores an own goal in 32'

21': Brutal!

South Africa's Robyn Moodaly had a close-up scoring opportunity on the right side of the net, but her shot went off the right post.

18': Back the other way

Italy came roaring down the field before South Africa defender Bambanani Mbane made a nice tackle, giving it possession.

11': PK score

After South Africa was penalized for tripping, Italy midfielder Arianna Caruso was awarded a penalty kick, which she knocked through for the first score.

Italy's Arianna Caruso scores goal vs. South Africa in 11'

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa Italy

share