FIFA Women's World Cup Panama vs. Jamaica live updates: Jamaica takes the lead Updated Jul. 29, 2023 9:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Next up in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Panama faces Jamaica on Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the second Group F matchup of the day at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Jamaica is looking to keep pace in the group after playing to a draw in their opener. For Panama, a loss in this one would end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in their opening match.

Follow our live coverage below!

Panama 0, Jamaica 1

ADVERTISEMENT

56': Swaby finds net!

Allyson Swaby flicked a header into the net off of a corner kick to score Jamaica's first goal of the 2023 World Cup, and The Reggae Girlz took the lead!

Jamaica's Allyson Swaby scores goal vs. Panama in 56'

45': Off the crossbar

Spence launched a shot from a free kick outside the box that bounced off the crossbar in a heartbreaking miss for the Jamaicans.

39': End-to-end

This match had no shortage of great saves, and Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer got involved in the action with this stop late in the first half.

34': Huge save!

Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey made a magnificent save to block a shot to the upper right corner by Jamaica's Vyan Sampson, keeping the match scoreless.

32': Jamaica putting on the pressure

Jamaica's Drew Spence was itching for the first goal of the game, but she wasn't able to find the angle into the net on this drive into the box.

19': Goal-hungry

The ball bounced dangerously in Panama's box, and Jamaica's Atlanta Primus attempted a good shot that was deflected out of bounds.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Panama is in the house

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Panama Jamaica

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share