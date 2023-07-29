Panama vs. Jamaica live updates: Jamaica takes the lead
Next up in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Panama faces Jamaica on Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the second Group F matchup of the day at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.
Jamaica is looking to keep pace in the group after playing to a draw in their opener. For Panama, a loss in this one would end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in their opening match.
Follow our live coverage below!
56': Swaby finds net!
Allyson Swaby flicked a header into the net off of a corner kick to score Jamaica's first goal of the 2023 World Cup, and The Reggae Girlz took the lead!
45': Off the crossbar
Spence launched a shot from a free kick outside the box that bounced off the crossbar in a heartbreaking miss for the Jamaicans.
39': End-to-end
This match had no shortage of great saves, and Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer got involved in the action with this stop late in the first half.
34': Huge save!
Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey made a magnificent save to block a shot to the upper right corner by Jamaica's Vyan Sampson, keeping the match scoreless.
32': Jamaica putting on the pressure
Jamaica's Drew Spence was itching for the first goal of the game, but she wasn't able to find the angle into the net on this drive into the box.
19': Goal-hungry
The ball bounced dangerously in Panama's box, and Jamaica's Atlanta Primus attempted a good shot that was deflected out of bounds.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
Panama is in the house
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
-
