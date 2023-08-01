Haiti vs. Denmark live updates: Denmark takes lead on penalty kick
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Haiti taking on Denmark at HBF Park in Perth, Australia
Denmark will advance to the Round of 16 with a win and a China loss to/draw with England. It can also advance with a win and if China wins, but it'd depend on goal differential and other tiebreakers. There are also two other scenarios that Denmark can advance, but it would come down to separate tiebreakers.
Haiti must win by at least two goals and needs England to win in order to advance.
You can find every scenario for how each team can advance to the knockouts here.
Follow our live coverage below!
21': Pernille Harder gives Denmark a 1-0 lead
The Red and White star and captain drained her penalty kick to give Denmark a 1-0 lead and her first World Cup goal.
21': Penalty kick for Denmark
Haiti's Dayana Pierre-Louis committed a clear handball in the box as Denmark was on the attack, giving Denmark a penalty kick.
10': Active start for Kerly Théus
The Haitian goalkeeper has already made a save and made numerous other plays on the ball in the first 10 minutes of the match.
6': Goal wiped away
Denmark appeared to take a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes of Tuesday's match when Simone Boye buried a rebound moments after a corner kick. But VAR determined Boye was offside on the play, wiping the goal away.
Underway
The final match of group play for each team is underway!
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineup
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
