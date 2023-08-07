Australia vs. Denmark live updates: Caitlin Foord gives Australia early 1-0 lead
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Australia taking on Denmark in the round of 16 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.
Australia star Sam Kerr is expected to make her first appearance with the Matildas after missing the group stage due to a calf injury sustained in training prior to the tournament. The 29-year-old striker will start on the bench and join her team as they battle for a spot in the quarterfinals against an equally eager Denmark squad.
The Danes finished second in Group D behind England, and currently sit at No. 11 on our latest World Cup power rankings. The team heads into the knockout round after allowing only one goal in the group stage, which came in a 1-0 loss to England.
Follow our live coverage below!
28': The Matildas strike first!
Australia's Mary Fowler delivered a perfect pass to Caitlin Foord, who raced ahead and scored to give the Matildas an early 1-0 lead.
6': Attacking early on
Despite playing in front of Australia's home crowd, Denmark came out and showed no signs of fear early on.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.
Starting 11
