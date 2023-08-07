FIFA Women's World Cup Australia vs. Denmark live updates: Caitlin Foord gives Australia early 1-0 lead Updated Aug. 7, 2023 7:13 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Australia taking on Denmark in the round of 16 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

Australia star Sam Kerr is expected to make her first appearance with the Matildas after missing the group stage due to a calf injury sustained in training prior to the tournament. The 29-year-old striker will start on the bench and join her team as they battle for a spot in the quarterfinals against an equally eager Denmark squad.

The Danes finished second in Group D behind England, and currently sit at No. 11 on our latest World Cup p ower rankings. The team heads into the knockout round after allowing only one goal in the group stage, which came in a 1-0 loss to England.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia vs. Denmark

28': The Matildas strike first!

Australia's Mary Fowler delivered a perfect pass to Caitlin Foord, who raced ahead and scored to give the Matildas an early 1-0 lead.

Australia's Caitlin Foord scores goal vs. Denmark in 28' Watch Australia's Caitlin Foord score a goal against Denmark in the 28' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

6': Attacking early on

Despite playing in front of Australia's home crowd, Denmark came out and showed no signs of fear early on.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting 11

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Australia Denmark

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share