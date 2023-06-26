FIFA Women's World Cup
Why longtime Italy captain Sara Gama was left off Women's World Cup team
FIFA Women's World Cup

Why longtime Italy captain Sara Gama was left off Women's World Cup team

Published Jun. 26, 2023 8:18 p.m. ET

Longtime captain Sara Gama was left off Italy’s squad for the Women’s World Cup purely "for technical-tactical and physical" reasons, coach Milena Bertolini said Monday.

Gama was a surprising omission when Bertolini announced a preliminary 32-woman team for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

"Don’t think that I made this choice lightheartedly," Bertolini said at the Azzurre’s training camp in the Italian Dolomites. "As head coach, I have the right and the duty to make decisions. The reasons are exclusively technical-tactical and physical. Our movement is really growing and there are a lot of young players who are improving."

The 34-year-old Gama is a center back who has made 126 appearances for Italy and helped the national team to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Gama has also won five Serie A titles with Juventus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gama said on Instagram that she was notified three days before Friday’s announcement.

"I accept the coach’s choice despite the bitterness of these difficult hours due to the manner and timeframe with which this decision was communicated to me," Gama wrote. "I gave everything in 18 years with the national team."

Italy finished last in its group at last year’s European Championship.

"Since September we’ve begun working on some new things and inserting younger players," Bertolini said. "We don’t want to have to rely on only one style of play. … We need to adapt to the opponent we’re facing and know how to change during the course of a match."

Italy opens against Argentina (Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1) and also faces Sweden and South Africa in Group G. The Azzurre host Morocco in Ferrara on Saturday in a pre-tournament friendly.

Bertolini singled out defender Julie Piga and midfielder Giulia Dragoni for comment.

"It’s the first time we’ve called up Piga, who plays in France as a center back," Bertolini said. "She’s physical and excels on headers. Dragoni, who was already called up for the last friendly with Colombia, is a talent. She’s got a lot of potential."

Find complete 2023 Women's World Cup player rosters for all 32 teams, including Italy, here.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eagles' Devon Allen runs a 13.04 110m hurdle, fourth-fastest time of the year

Eagles' Devon Allen runs a 13.04 110m hurdle, fourth-fastest time of the year

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes