USMNT's Ricardo Pepi scores winner for PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

PSV Eindhoven rallied from two goals down to defeat 10-man Sevilla 3-2 on Wednesday, moving into position to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time to leave PSV in second place in Group B, one point behind Arsenal and three points in front of third-place Lens.

The Dutch club can secure its spot in the knockout round for the first time since 2015-16 if Lens loses at Arsenal later on Wednesday.

Sevilla was eliminated with the loss. It is the third straight season the Spanish club has failed to advance past the group stage.

It was PSV's first away win in the Champions League since 2007.

Sevilla opened the scoring with veteran defender Sergio Ramos scoring his first goal since returning to Sevilla in the 24th minute. It was the 10,000th in Champions League history.

Youssef En-Nesyri added to the lead in the 47th but PSV rallied after Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos was sent off with a second yellow card in the 66th.

Ismael Saibari pulled the visitors closer two minutes later with a neat left-footed flick from inside the area off a cross by USMNT defender Sergiño Dest, and PSV equalized with an own-goal by Nemanja Gudelj in the 81st before Pepi got the winner with a header from near the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Sevilla midfielder Fernando was sent off in the final minutes.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

