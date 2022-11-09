United States USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Yunus Musah? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Yunus Musah

Age: 19

Club: Valencia

Birthplace: New York, New York

Position: Central midfielder

Team role: Starter

USMNT caps: 19

Another young player on the radar for top European clubs, the 19-year-old Musah will play a vital role in the midfield for the USMNT.

"His technical ability is so good," Stu Holden said . "He’s a guy that, under pressure, can get out of tight spaces; he has great balance and movement within that; he’s a guy that can link up play and drive the ball forward with his dribbling."

USMNT's Yunus Musah: No. 49

One of the more beneficial aspects of his comfort level and experience playing in a 4-3-3 with Valencia, which is similar to the system Berhalter’s runs for the national team. While he missed the recent friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan with a minor injury, he should be back stronger at the World Cup where the U.S. hopes he can become more of a scoring threat — in 19 senior team caps, Musah has yet to score a goal. Maybe that will come on his 20th birthday on Nov. 29, the USMNT’s final group stage match against Iran.

