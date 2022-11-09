United States USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Antonee Robinson? 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Antonee Robinson

Age: 25

Club: Fulham

Birthplace: Milton Keyes, United Kingdom

Position: Left back

Team role: Starter

USMNT caps: 53

The starting left back has actually gone by the name "Jedi" since he was five years old. The nickname comes from his love for Star Wars as a kid — dressing up as characters and watching all the movies — and it’s just stuck. He prefers it that way and even introduces himself to people as Jedi instead of Antonee.

Robinson, who plays for Fulham, appeared in 13 of the USMNT’s 14 2022 World Cup qualifying games where he had three assists and scored two goals. Born outside of London and raised in New York, Robinson called choosing to play for the USMNT a "no brainer" after feeling like he was overlooked by the English national team.

"To get called up for the U.S. just made me feel 10-feet tall and improved my confidence a lot," he said. "It inspired hope in me as a player at the time."

You can see his passion and love for the game through his energy on the field, which often includes celebratory backflips after scoring goals.

