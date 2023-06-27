United States USMNT goalie Matt Turner hits batting practice home runs before Cardinals game Published Jun. 27, 2023 10:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Before Matt Turner became a goalkeeper with Arsenal and the United States Men's National Team, he was a baseball player.

And Turner appears to still have some skills. Turner got a chance to show off his sweet home-run swing by taking some batting practice in St. Louis before the Cardinals faced off against the Houston Astros on Tuesday — and hitting four home runs:

Turner claims that his baseball background has helped him as a goalkeeper, telling MLB Network his unique background has influenced his playing style.

"I created my own style. I took things from all different sports and then used it efficiently to make goalkeeping easier for me," Turner said. "I wouldn't change anything about my multi-sport background."

Turner is one of the few Europe-based 2022 World Cup veterans currently on the USMNT squad for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where his crucial save of a penalty helped the U.S. salvage a 1-1 draw against Jamacia in the opener.

Matt Turner makes a HUGE penalty save

You can watch the USMNT's next Gold Cup group stage game against Saint Kitts and Nevis at 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

