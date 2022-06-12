UEFA Nations League top plays: Spain beats Czechia, Switzerland tops Portugal
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Sunday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Kicking things off on FS2, Spain shut out the Czech Republic. Elsewhere, Switzerland turned away Portugal in a low-scoring, albeit enticing affair.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's slate.
Spain 2, Czech Republic 0 (League A)
Terrific teamwork
Spain's first scoring attack was a thing of beauty, as a clever lead pass keyed an initial push before Marcos Asensio set up Carlos Soler with an open opportunity to cash in. He did just that.
One-handed stop!
Spain didn't just do its handiwork on the offensive end. Check out this wondrous stop in goal from Unai Simon.
Part the sea
Spain was clearly outnumbered as it made its run for a second score, but that didn't matter to its attackers, who put together another picturesque piece of synergy to go up 2-0.
Switzerland 1, Portugal 0 (League A)
That didn't take long
Switzerland seized the lead less than a minute into the match, as Haris Seferovic earned an early goal with a crisp header into the bottom left corner of the net.
No sir!
Portugal had its chances, but Switzerland's defense, plus its keeper, worked together to keep its advances at bay.
Here's a look at the rest of Sunday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Norway 3, Sweden 2 (League B)
Familiar face
Erling Haaland has been getting it done for Norway for years, and he picked up his 19th international goal in the 10th minute on a tough header following a beautiful crossing pass.
Number 20!
What was that we said about familiar faces? Get used to seeing this one.
On the board
It took a while, but the Swedish plowed their way onto the scoreboard in the 61st minute, when Emil Forsberg went top shelf on a screaming line drive.
All over the place
When Haaland wasn't scoring, he was creating opportunities for his teammates. This heady pass to Alexander Sørloth pushed Norway ahead, 3-1.
And a young fan loved his efforts so much, he had to let him know about it in person.
Don't get too comfortable
Sweden's final goal didn't figure in the outcome, but it was certainly a treat for the eyes.
Slovenia 2 Serbia 2 (League B)
And the crowd goes wild!
Although the match was played at Stozice Stadium in Slovenia, the Serbian faithful showed out. And their excitement was audible when their team went up 1-0, courtesy of a smooth sliding header from Andrija Zivkovic.
Let's elevate!
Serbia doubled up on its advantage in the 34th minute, with some nasty ball-handling that led to a finishing header.
Cutting into it
The home team broke through in the 47th, showing off a collective speed that allowed it to slide into the box for a one-on-one opportunity, which it capitalized on.
Two for five
Minutes later, Benjamin Sesko erupted in celebration after putting away a tying conversion off his left foot for Slovenia. Sesko's score would be the last of the match, as it ended in a 2-2 draw.
Northern Ireland 2, Cyprus 2 (League C)
First of many
Cyprus's first goal of the game was also its first in the UEFA Nations League, period. And boy, was it fun to watch.
Making the dream work
The team's lone first-half goal was followed by another solid conversion in minute 50, as Cyprus created another opportunity with some exemplary passing.
Keep at it
Northern Ireland had some work to do to secure its first goal of the tilt. But after the team's first shot was thwarted by the opposing keeper, Shayne Lavery found the back of the net to bring his team within one.
Off the crossbar
Just because it doesn't hit the back of the net, doesn't mean it can't count just the same. The white line at the front of the goal signifies scoring territory and despite Northern Ireland's final attempt hitting the crossbar and trickling out towards the pitch, it was determined a goal by the officiating crew.
Greece 2, Kosovo 0 (League C)
Dexterous display
Greece struck first in the 70th minute, as Giorgos Giakoumakis curled an impressive header into the bottom right corner of the net to spark his squad.
Empty net!
Greece added a little icing to its victory cake in the 90th minute, capitalizing on an empty net to take a 2-0 lead.
Georgia 0, Bulgaria 0 (League C)
North Macedonia 4, Gibraltar 0 (League C)
A sweet free kick
Free doesn't mean easy, but Enis Bardhi made this curving conversion look the part as he put North Macedonia on the board in minute 3.
Good luck stopping that
North Macedonia's next goal was so meticulous, it left the goalkeeper helpless to stand and watch, as the team put away a leaping header to take a 2-0 edge.
Brace yourself
Bojan Miovski got his second goal in the 15th minute, weaving his way through a hoard of Gibraltar defenders, and sneaking a dribbler past the keeper.
Domin-ace
In just 30 minutes, North Macedonia had four goals. Darko Churlinov scored the fourth after being led by a stellar assist.
Malta 1, San Marino 0 (League D)
Brilliant ball
We can't tell which was better: The pass, or the finish. Both were doozies, but we'll leave that final distinction up to you.