UEFA Nations League: Portugal, Spain shut out opponents

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Thursday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS1, Portugal is took down Czech Republic 2-0 at Lisbon's Jose Alvalade. Elsewhere, Spain stopped Switzerland with a shutout of its own at Stade de Geneve.

Here are the top plays.

Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0 (League A)

We have liftoff!

If you blinked, you might've missed João Cancelo airlift a screaming rocket into the back of the net for Portugal's first conversion. Try to keep your eyes peeled.

Different play, same result

Like an ace pitcher does to big-league batters, Portugal switched speeds on its opponents' goalie for its second goal. Gonçalo Guedes followed up Cancelo's heater with a nasty curve to power his team ahead, 2-0.

Clean slate

Meanwhile, Diogo Costa remained sturdy in goal, coming up with multiple plays like this one to keep his shutout intact.

Spain 1, Switzerland 0 (League A)

Slidin' for the score

Pablo Sarabia scored Spain's first goal of the match, streaking in from the middle of the pitch to finish off a fine pass from Marcos Llorente. The solo goal turned out to be the only of the affair, and Spain slid past the Swiss 1-0.

Here's a look at the rest of Thursday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Norway vs. Slovenia (League B)

Sweden vs. Serbia (League B)

Bend the corner

Serbia's chemistry showed beautifully on a late-half corner in additional time. After curling the initial pass into a slew of players, Luka Jovic powered in a perfect header pass for the lead.

Greece vs. Cyprus (League C)

Slice it in

Greece began the affair with a stellar run, pushing its way inside the box, before Anastasios Bakasetas unleashed a pretty left-footed slicer to help his team go up 1-0.

Turn it into points

Greece's defense was just as commendable as its offense in the game's early sledding, as it doubled its advantage after coming away with a turnover in minute 19.

High and outside

Greece was after full control in this one, and upped the ante in the 47th minute with this lofty conversion that was impossible to stop.

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland (League C)

Stutter steppin'

Kosovo was awarded a penalty kick at the seven-minute mark. Vedat Muriqi stepped confidently up to the line for the squad, and hit the GK with a slippery fake before putting away his attempt.

Convert the crosser!

Kosovo doubled its lead 10 minutes later, going up 2-0 after Zymer Bytyq capitalized on an exquisite dime from his teammate, who dropped a defender prior to the pass.

Show off the hops

Northern Ireland wouldn't be held scoreless though, and got its first goal of the matchup in the 44th minute, courtesy of a graceful levitation display from Shayne Lavery.

Sea of blue

That's what the penalty box resembled as Kosovo put away a decisive goal in minute 51, and its swarming team play opened up Muriqi's second opportunity.

Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria (League C)

Pretty passing

Bulgaria didn't have much time to get off this attempt before halftime, but it didn't need much. The squad found the back of the net in the 45th minute on an attack that spanned less than 10 seconds after a string of well-placed passes.

North Macedonia vs. Georgia (League C)

Visionary passing

After a scoreless first half, Georgia broke through in the 51st minute when Budu Zivzivadze converted a remarkable pass from the left side of the field.

Malta vs. Estonia (League D)

Line drive

Estonia turned defense to offense to get on the board first in this one, taking the lead on Konstantin Vassiljev's missile strike from outside the box.

Malta drew even in the 55th minute, finding pay dirt on a dazzling curving corner from Jurgen Degabriele.

