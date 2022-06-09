UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nations League: Portugal, Spain shut out opponents UEFA Nations League: Portugal, Spain shut out opponents
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Portugal, Spain shut out opponents

6 mins ago

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Thursday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off on FS1, Portugal is took down Czech Republic 2-0 at Lisbon's Jose Alvalade. Elsewhere, Spain stopped Switzerland with a shutout of its own at Stade de Geneve. 

Here are the top plays.

Portugal 2, Czech Republic 0 (League A)

We have liftoff!

If you blinked, you might've missed João Cancelo airlift a screaming rocket into the back of the net for Portugal's first conversion. Try to keep your eyes peeled.

João Cancelo fires a ball into the back of the net to give Portugal the 1-0 lead

João Cancelo fires a ball into the back of the net to give Portugal the 1-0 lead
João Cancelo gives Portugal the 1-0 lead over Czech Republic in their UEFA Nations League matchup.

Different play, same result

Like an ace pitcher does to big-league batters, Portugal switched speeds on its opponents' goalie for its second goal. Gonçalo Guedes followed up Cancelo's heater with a nasty curve to power his team ahead, 2-0.

Gonçalo Guedes doubles the Portugal lead quickly, 2-0

Gonçalo Guedes doubles the Portugal lead quickly, 2-0
Gonçalo Guedes dribbles one into the opposite side of the goal to give Portugal the 2-0 lead over Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League.

Clean slate

Meanwhile, Diogo Costa remained sturdy in goal, coming up with multiple plays like this one to keep his shutout intact.

Spain 1, Switzerland 0 (League A)

Slidin' for the score

Pablo Sarabia scored Spain's first goal of the match, streaking in from the middle of the pitch to finish off a fine pass from Marcos Llorente. The solo goal turned out to be the only of the affair, and Spain slid past the Swiss 1-0.

Marcos Llorente sets up Pablo Sarabia to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Switzerland

Marcos Llorente sets up Pablo Sarabia to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Switzerland
Marcos Llorente's beautiful assist puts Pablo Sarabia in a great position to score as Spain take a 1-0 lead vs. Switzerland.

Here's a look at the rest of Thursday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Norway vs. Slovenia (League B)

Sweden vs. Serbia (League B)

Bend the corner 

Serbia's chemistry showed beautifully on a late-half corner in additional time. After curling the initial pass into a slew of players, Luka Jovic powered in a perfect header pass for the lead.

Luka Jovic's strike helps Serbia grab a 1-0 lead vs. Sweden

Luka Jovic's strike helps Serbia grab a 1-0 lead vs. Sweden
Luka Jovic continues to bag goals in the UEFA Nations League as he helps Serbia grab a 1-0 lead right before halftime. 

Greece vs. Cyprus (League C)

Slice it in

Greece began the affair with a stellar run, pushing its way inside the box, before Anastasios Bakasetas unleashed a pretty left-footed slicer to help his team go up 1-0.

Greece's Anastasios Bakasetas blasts an outrageous outside-the-box volley against Cyprus, 1-0

Greece's Anastasios Bakasetas blasts an outrageous outside-the-box volley against Cyprus, 1-0
Anastasios Bakasetas scored a ridiculous volley in the eighth minute to give Greece a 1-0 lead against Cyprus. 

Turn it into points

Greece's defense was just as commendable as its offense in the game's early sledding, as it doubled its advantage after coming away with a turnover in minute 19.

Vangelis Pavlidis' goal doubles Greece's lead vs. Cyprus, 2-0

Vangelis Pavlidis' goal doubles Greece's lead vs. Cyprus, 2-0
Greece extends their lead against Cyrpus, with help from Vangelis Pavlidis' goal in the 23rd minute of UEFA Nations League. 

High and outside

Greece was after full control in this one, and upped the ante in the 47th minute with this lofty conversion that was impossible to stop.

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland (League C)

Stutter steppin'

Kosovo was awarded a penalty kick at the seven-minute mark. Vedat Muriqi stepped confidently up to the line for the squad, and hit the GK with a slippery fake before putting away his attempt.

Vedat Muriqi smashes in a penalty kick to give Kosovo the first goal vs. Northern Ireland

Vedat Muriqi smashes in a penalty kick to give Kosovo the first goal vs. Northern Ireland
Kosovo’s Vedat Muriqi marked the first goal of the game vs. Northern Ireland with a penalty kick in the ninth minute of the game.

Convert the crosser!

Kosovo doubled its lead 10 minutes later, going up 2-0 after Zymer Bytyq capitalized on an exquisite dime from his teammate, who dropped a defender prior to the pass.

Zymer Bytyqi gives Kosovo an early 2-0 lead over Northern Ireland

Zymer Bytyqi gives Kosovo an early 2-0 lead over Northern Ireland
Kosovo took a 2-0 lead over Northern Ireland with a stunning goal from Zymer Bytyqi in the 19th minute of the game.

Show off the hops

Northern Ireland wouldn't be held scoreless though, and got its first goal of the matchup in the 44th minute, courtesy of a graceful levitation display from Shayne Lavery.

Shayne Lavery's goal puts Northern Ireland back in the game vs. Kosovo

Shayne Lavery's goal puts Northern Ireland back in the game vs. Kosovo
Shayne Lavery marked Northern Ireland’s first score of the game shortly before halftime, answering Kosovo’s two early goals with one of his own.

Sea of blue

That's what the penalty box resembled as Kosovo put away a decisive goal in minute 51, and its swarming team play opened up Muriqi's second opportunity.

Vedat Muriqi scores his second against Northern Ireland, extends Kosovo's lead to 3-1

Vedat Muriqi scores his second against Northern Ireland, extends Kosovo's lead to 3-1
Kosovo’s lead over Northern Ireland was extended to 3-1 with Vedat Muriqi’s second goal of the game, his twentieth total for the country.

Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria (League C)

Pretty passing

Bulgaria didn't have much time to get off this attempt before halftime, but it didn't need much. The squad found the back of the net in the 45th minute on an attack that spanned less than 10 seconds after a string of well-placed passes.

Georgi Minchev's header gives Bulgaria a 1-0 lead over Gibraltar

Georgi Minchev's header gives Bulgaria a 1-0 lead over Gibraltar
Georgi Minchev scored a beautiful header in the 45 + 1 minute to give Bulgaria a 1-0 lead over Gibraltar in the UEFA Nations League.

North Macedonia vs. Georgia (League C)

Visionary passing

After a scoreless first half, Georgia broke through in the 51st minute when Budu Zivzivadze converted a remarkable pass from the left side of the field.

Georgia takes a 1-0 lead after a beautiful cross is put into the back of the net by Budu Zivzivadze

Georgia takes a 1-0 lead after a beautiful cross is put into the back of the net by Budu Zivzivadze
Georgia took a 1-0 lead over Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League after Budu Zivzivadze scored off a beautiful cross.

Malta vs. Estonia (League D)

Line drive

Estonia turned defense to offense to get on the board first in this one, taking the lead on Konstantin Vassiljev's missile strike from outside the box.

Estonia takes a 1-0 lead on a Konstantin Vassiljev strike from outside the box

Estonia takes a 1-0 lead on a Konstantin Vassiljev strike from outside the box
Estonia took a 1-0 lead over Malta in the UEFA Nations League after a strike by Konstantin Vassiljev from outside the box hit the post and went in.

Malta drew even in the 55th minute, finding pay dirt on a dazzling curving corner from Jurgen Degabriele.

Jurgen Degabriele scores the equalizer goal for Malta, ties score at 1-1

Jurgen Degabriele scores the equalizer goal for Malta, ties score at 1-1
Malta caught up to Estonia 1-1 with a goal from Jurgen Degabriele early in the second half.
Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Portugal vs. Czech Republic - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Portugal vs. Czech Republic - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Switzerland vs. Spain - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Switzerland vs. Spain - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Norway vs. Slovenia - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Norway vs. Slovenia - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Sweden vs. Serbia - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Sweden vs. Serbia - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Macedonia FYR vs. Georgia - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Macedonia FYR vs. Georgia - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Greece vs. Cyprus - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Greece vs. Cyprus - 6/9/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Malta vs. Estonia - 6/9/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Malta vs. Estonia - 6/9/2022
share story
Belgium dominates Poland in statement Nations League win
UEFA Nations League

Belgium dominates Poland in statement Nations League win

20 hours ago
UEFA Nations League: Belgium routs Poland, Netherlands tops Wales
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Belgium routs Poland, Netherlands tops Wales

23 hours ago
UEFA Nations League: England fortunate to salvage draw vs. Germany
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: England fortunate to salvage draw vs. Germany

1 day ago
UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Italy bests Hungary, Germany ties England

2 days ago
UEFA Nations League: Denmark tops Austria, Croatia ties France
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Denmark tops Austria, Croatia ties France

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes