Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alexia Putellas
Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner.
Name: Alexia Putellas
Rank: 1
Country: Spain
Club: FC Barcelona
Position: Midfielder
Age: 29
The No. 1 player on the countdown is none other back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. It is a bit of a risk, as she is returning to play after tearing her ACL last summer, but the complete midfielder is a football artist.
[Why superstar Alexia Putellas is one of the biggest X-factors in 2023 World Cup]
Putellas has exceptional ball control, passing ability and vision. She's also a threat to score herself, bagging 27 goals in 100 caps for Spain. With two players in the top-five, Spain is poised for a breakout tournament in Australia/New Zealand.
And if Putellas has her way, Spain will hoist its first-ever title at the women's tournament.
