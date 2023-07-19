FIFA Women's World Cup Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alexia Putellas Published Jul. 19, 2023 9:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every day until the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the top-25 players at this year's tournament with two-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Wagner .

Name: Alexia Putellas

Rank: 1

Country: Spain

Club: FC Barcelona

Position: Midfielder

Age: 29

The No. 1 player on the countdown is none other back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. It is a bit of a risk, as she is returning to play after tearing her ACL last summer, but the complete midfielder is a football artist.

Putellas has exceptional ball control, passing ability and vision. She's also a threat to score herself, bagging 27 goals in 100 caps for Spain. With two players in the top-five, Spain is poised for a breakout tournament in Australia/New Zealand.

And if Putellas has her way, Spain will hoist its first-ever title at the women's tournament.

