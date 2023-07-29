FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden vs. Italy live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
FIFA Women's World Cup

Sweden vs. Italy live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays

Updated Jul. 29, 2023 3:29 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Sweden taking on Italy in a Group G tilt at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

Sweden and Italy sit atop the Group G standings, each notching a win in their World Cup opener. Sweden has a slight edge for first in the standings due to goal differential, but Italy is very close behind, making this matchup a significant one going forward.

The winner of this matchup clinches their spot in the knockout round, and both teams will be fighting fiercely for that security of getting out of the group stage. Additionally, either team could potentially line up against the USWNT in the round of 16.

Follow our live coverage below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweden vs. Italy

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Rolling up in style

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Sweden
Italy
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale

USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes