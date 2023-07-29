Sweden vs. Italy live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Sweden taking on Italy in a Group G tilt at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.
Sweden and Italy sit atop the Group G standings, each notching a win in their World Cup opener. Sweden has a slight edge for first in the standings due to goal differential, but Italy is very close behind, making this matchup a significant one going forward.
The winner of this matchup clinches their spot in the knockout round, and both teams will be fighting fiercely for that security of getting out of the group stage. Additionally, either team could potentially line up against the USWNT in the round of 16.
Follow our live coverage below!
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Rolling up in style
Stay tuned for updates!
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
Women's World Cup power rankings: Japan surging ahead of tilt vs. No. 1 Spain
World Cup 2023 highlights: Argentina storms back, earns 2-2 draw vs. South Africa
Aly Wagner spoke Lindsey Horan's goal into existence
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Argentina-South Africa, England-Denmark predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Lindsey Horan sets a fiery example for young USWNT
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale
What result does USA need against Portugal to win Group E?
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Netherlands set up dramatic Group E finale
-
Women's World Cup power rankings: Japan surging ahead of tilt vs. No. 1 Spain
World Cup 2023 highlights: Argentina storms back, earns 2-2 draw vs. South Africa
Aly Wagner spoke Lindsey Horan's goal into existence
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Argentina-South Africa, England-Denmark predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Lindsey Horan sets a fiery example for young USWNT
-
USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale
What result does USA need against Portugal to win Group E?
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Netherlands set up dramatic Group E finale