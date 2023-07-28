FIFA Women's World Cup Sweden-Italy, France-Brazil predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jul. 28, 2023 10:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is heating up as we are in the second week of group play — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 16-9, +$460. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with three more bets I'm making for Day 10.

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1/FOX and the FOX Sports app

Both Teams To Score No (-135)

I keep going back and forth on which wager to settle on for this Group G showdown. Do I just play Sweden to win? Or Sweden to win to nil? Do I play Under 2.5 goals? BTTS No?

There are a bunch of ways you could go in this spot, but ultimately, I don’t have a ton of confidence in Italy to score coming off a nonexistent attack vs. Argentina, where it stole three points late.

Sweden was sloppy at times in a rain-soaked comeback win vs. South Africa, but it looked much better after falling behind 1-0, and the Italian back line nearly gifted Argentina a couple of goals. If Le Azzurre does the same here, Sweden has players in Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Kosovare Asllani, who will make them pay.

This match feels like a 1-0 or 2-0 Sweden win, in case you want to add that bet in beside the No on BTTS that I'm playing.

PICK: Both Teams To Score No (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

France win and Under 3.5 goals (+224)

I expect to be on an island with this one, and that’s fine. Hervé Renard said, "Don’t panic" after a scoreless draw with Jamaica, so I will not. Looking at the metrics, the team generated 2.54 expected goals (xG) in that match and didn’t allow many dangerous chances.

France will be without its best defender Wendie Renard (calf injury), which is a little concerning. And while Brazil was great in the opener, I think the 4-0 win on Sunday might have had a good bit to do with a bad outing from Panama. The step up in competition offers a chance to get some value fading a side that has seen a ton of support here.

PICK: France win and Under 3.5 goals (bet $10 to win $32.40 total)

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app

Under 2.5 goals (-175)

Panama was completely overwhelmed by Brazil in the opener, allowing 33 shots and putting up a poor xG of .17. That's three straight losses for them by a combined 16-0 against Brazil, Japan and Spain. Jamaica will not be confused with any of those three sides. It has kept consecutive clean sheets against France and Morocco and will have issues of its own scoring goals without the suspended Khadija Shaw.

This match should be a low-scoring affair. I'll take the Under.

PICK: Under 2.5 goals (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

