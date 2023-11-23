Stephen Kenny out as Ireland coach after not reaching Euro 2024
Stephen Kenny's contract as coach of Ireland won't be renewed following the team's failure to qualify for next year's European Championship.
The Football Association of Ireland said Wednesday it's "the right time for change" after the completion of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
Ireland finished fourth in Group B after a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday. France won the group and the Dutch were second.
The Irish won only two of their eight games, beating Gibraltar twice.
Kenny had "worked tirelessly" since replacing Mick McCarthy in 2020, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said.
"Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward," Hill said.
Kenny’s contract expired following Ireland's 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
Argentina hands Brazil first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying
How Erling Haaland missing Euro 2024 could impact race for Ballon d'Or
USMNT qualifies for 2024 Copa América despite 2-1 loss marred by 'unprofessionalism'
-
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia completes its comeback to claim final auto-spot
Lionel Scaloni ponders future as Argentina coach after historic win vs. Brazil
Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
-
Inter Miami denies rumors of preseason game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be his last match in Rio
-
Argentina hands Brazil first-ever home defeat in World Cup qualifying
How Erling Haaland missing Euro 2024 could impact race for Ballon d'Or
USMNT qualifies for 2024 Copa América despite 2-1 loss marred by 'unprofessionalism'
-
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Croatia completes its comeback to claim final auto-spot
Lionel Scaloni ponders future as Argentina coach after historic win vs. Brazil
Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
-
Inter Miami denies rumors of preseason game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr
The 2026 World Cup is coming. Will Lionel Messi be there?
Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be his last match in Rio