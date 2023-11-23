FIFA Men's World Cup
Stephen Kenny out as Ireland coach after not reaching Euro 2024
FIFA Men's World Cup

Stephen Kenny out as Ireland coach after not reaching Euro 2024

Published Nov. 23, 2023 11:15 a.m. ET

Stephen Kenny's contract as coach of Ireland won't be renewed following the team's failure to qualify for next year's European Championship.

The Football Association of Ireland said Wednesday it's "the right time for change" after the completion of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ireland finished fourth in Group B after a 1-0 loss to the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday. France won the group and the Dutch were second.

The Irish won only two of their eight games, beating Gibraltar twice.

Kenny had "worked tirelessly" since replacing Mick McCarthy in 2020, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said.

"Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward," Hill said.

Kenny’s contract expired following Ireland's 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

