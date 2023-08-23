FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain soccer coach faces scrutiny for touching a female assistant while celebrating
FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain soccer coach faces scrutiny for touching a female assistant while celebrating

Published Aug. 23, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET

The coach of Spain's Women’s World Cup champion soccer team is facing scrutiny after footage emerged showing him touching the chest area of a female assistant while celebrating the only goal of the final.

The incident comes amid a national uproar against the president of the Spanish soccer federation after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the award ceremony after the 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia.

In a video of Spain’s coaching staff celebrating the goal against England, Jorge Vilda turns to hug three of his assistants — a woman and two men. As he turns to look back at the field, his hand makes contact with the chest of the woman, who was wearing a coat. His other hand was touching a male assistant.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Every Penalty Kick

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Every Penalty Kick

The Spanish soccer federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales to be held accountable for his conduct in the final, and there is growing pressure for him to step down.

The scandal caused by Rubiales has marred one the greatest achievements for women’s soccer in Spain. Only Germany and Spain have won both the women’s and men’s World Cup titles.

Vilda led Spain to victory less than a year after 15 players said they were renouncing the team unless major changes were made by its coach to improve the team’s performance and its results. No accusations of improper conduct have been known to be made against Vilda. Three players returned to the team for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Rodgers' relationships with Jets WRs highlights latest 'Hard Knocks'

Aaron Rodgers' relationships with Jets WRs highlights latest 'Hard Knocks'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes