Euro Qualifying Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga tears knee ligament at practice Published Nov. 17, 2023 3:29 p.m. ET

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga tore a ligament in his right knee while practicing with the French national team, the Spanish club said Friday.

Madrid issued its medical report two days after Camavinga hurt his leg while practicing with France for European Championship qualifying matches.

The 21-year-old Camavinga has become a versatile player for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has used him as a defensive midfielder and a left back.

Madrid had already lost goalkeeper Courtois Thibaut and central defender Éder Militão to serious leg injuries this year.

Camavinga has started all four of Madrid’s Champions League games and appeared in all 13 of its Spanish league games this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

