PSG adds squad depth with Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar
PSG adds squad depth with Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar

Published Jul. 6, 2023 3:41 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain added some firepower to its squad with the arrival Thursday of Marco Asensio and bolstered its defense by signing Milan Skriniar on a five-year deal.

PSG announced its first two recruits of the summer a day after unveiling new coach Luis Enrique.

Asensio joined on a three-year deal through June 2026, PSG said. The left-footed striker won three Spanish league titles and three Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. He previously worked with Enrique when the Spanish manager was in charge of the national squad.

"It’s a privilege to be part of this great club," said Asensio, who like Skriniar joined on a free transfer. "I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals."

PSG has reportedly been very active on the transfer market in recent weeks and is expected to announce further signings. Luis Enrique has pledged to build a competitive team in a bid to challenge for the Champions League title.

Out of contract with Inter Milan, the powerfully-built Skriniar — a Slovak international — had been in talks with PSG for months after the French champions failed to reach a financial agreement with the Serie A side for him last year.

The 28-year-old Skriniar joined Sampdoria in 2016 and became the youngest defender to play at least 35 games in Serie A, PSG said. He then moved to Inter Milan and played 246 matches with 10 goals in five seasons.

"There’s always pressure when you join a club like Paris Saint-Germain," Skriniar said. "I feel it a bit, but I feel I’m ready, ready to be part of this really big club. But I love pressure. I’m a defender, so we know what it’s all about."

Skriniar won the Italian league title with Inter in 2021, as well as two Italian Cups. He has played 60 games with Slovakia, scoring three goals.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

