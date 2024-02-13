NWSL
NWSL expansion team Bay FC signs Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji for world-record fee
Published Feb. 13, 2024 11:40 p.m. ET

National Women's Soccer League expansion team Bay FC signed forward Racheal Kundananji of Zambia on Tuesday to a four-year deal with an option for a fifth year.

Kundananji was acquired from Spanish club Madrid CFF in exchange for a world-record transfer fee of  $787,000, according to The Guardian. She is the first African player, male or female, to break a world transfer fee record.

Bay FC made the signing official on Tuesday.

Her arrival in the San Francisco Bay Area is pending the approval of her visa and international transfer certificate. Bay FC begins play in the NWSL this year as the league's 14th team. The regular season starts on March 16.

Kundananji played for Zambia in last year's Women's World Cup.  Overall she has 10 goals in 18 games with her national team.

She had 33 goals in 43 Liga F games since joining Madrid CFF in 2022.

"Racheal has a composure in-front of goal and a natural ability to score with different types of finishes and from various locations," Bay FC general manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. "We believe she will continue to grow and develop at our club, showcasing her skillset and adding to the array of exciting attacking talent we have here."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

